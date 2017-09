LAGOS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Africa’s Ecobank said on Friday it was in discussions to acquire a 96 percent stake in the Mozambican subsidiary of Germany’s ProCredit Holding, in a deal which will increase its presence on the continent to 36 countries.

Ecobank said the deal was subject to regulatory approvals in Mozambique. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by David Evans)