Africa's GDP growth to rise to pre-economic crisis levels - AfDB

ABIDJAN, May 25 (Reuters) - African economies will grow 4.5 percent this year and 5 percent in 2016 due to rising demand for exports, closer to their levels before the global economic crisis, the African Development Bank (AfDB) said.

Financial inflows will increase nearly 7 percent to $193 billion, supported by higher foreign direct investment and a spike in portfolio investments, the bank said in its annual African Economic Outlook report.

The AfDB estimates African economies to have grown by 3.9 percent in 2014. In the years prior to the economic crisis of 2007, African economic growth averaged between 5-7 percent. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by James Macharia)