FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sub-Saharan Africa GDP seen rising to 5.2 pct in 2014
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

Sub-Saharan Africa GDP seen rising to 5.2 pct in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 7 (Reuters) - Growing investment in Africa’s natural resources and rising household spending will accelerate economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa to 5.2 percent in 2014 from 4.7 percent in last year, the World Bank said on Monday.

“Net foreign direct investment inflows to the region grew 16 percent to a near-record $43 billion in 2013, boosted by oil and gas discoveries,” the World Bank said in a statement after the release of its Africa Pulse report.

Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.