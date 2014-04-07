Sub-Saharan Africa GDP seen rising to 5.2 pct in 2014

NAIROBI, April 7 (Reuters) - Growing investment in Africa’s natural resources and rising household spending will accelerate economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa to 5.2 percent in 2014 from 4.7 percent in last year, the World Bank said on Monday.

“Net foreign direct investment inflows to the region grew 16 percent to a near-record $43 billion in 2013, boosted by oil and gas discoveries,” the World Bank said in a statement after the release of its Africa Pulse report.