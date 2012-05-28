FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Africa 2012 GDP growth seen at 4.5 pct -AfDB
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 28, 2012 / 7:51 AM / 5 years ago

Africa 2012 GDP growth seen at 4.5 pct -AfDB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ARUSHA, Tanzania, May 28 (Reuters) - The African Development Bank said on Monday it forecast the continent’s economy would grow 4.5 percent this year and 4.8 percent in 2013, but warned the festering euro zone crisis may hurt demand for African exports.

Africa’s economy grew 3.4 percent in 2011, with North Africa’s economic output expanding 0.5 percent and sub-Saharan Africa growing by more than 5 percent.

“The economic outlook for Africa remains optimistic. Natural resource-rich economies are expected to do better than more mature emerging economies,” AfDB said in its annual African Economic Outlook. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.