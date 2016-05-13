FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's economy "flat on its back" - central bank deputy governor
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

South Africa's economy "flat on its back" - central bank deputy governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIGALI, May 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s economy is flat on its back and growth is below what is needed to create jobs in Africa’s most industrialised country, South African Reserve Bank’s Deputy Governor Daniel Mminele said said on Friday.

South Africa’s economy is seen growing less than 1 percent this year after expanding 1.3 percent in 2015, hobbled by power cuts last year, low commodity prices, drought and political ructions that have unnerved investors.

“It is flat on its back,” Mminele told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum on Africa in the Rwandan capital Kigali, referring to the economy. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.