a year ago
African economic growth to dip to 1.6 pct this year - World Bank
September 29, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

African economic growth to dip to 1.6 pct this year - World Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Economic growth in sub-Saharan Africa is likely to slip to 1.6 percent this year, from 3 percent in 2015, due to continuing woes in the continent's largest economies South Africa and Nigeria, a World Bank report said on Thursday.

Growth will pick up slightly to 2.9 percent next year, according to "Africa's Pulse", the Bank's twice-yearly analysis of economic trends, which was unveiled in Ivory Coast's commercial capital Abidjan. African economies are expected to expand by 3.6 percent in 2018, it said.

Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Tim Cocks

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
