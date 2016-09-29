African economic growth to dip to 1.6 pct this year - World Bank

ABIDJAN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Economic growth in sub-Saharan Africa is likely to slip to 1.6 percent this year, from 3 percent in 2015, due to continuing woes in the continent's largest economies South Africa and Nigeria, a World Bank report said on Thursday.

Growth will pick up slightly to 2.9 percent next year, according to "Africa's Pulse", the Bank's twice-yearly analysis of economic trends, which was unveiled in Ivory Coast's commercial capital Abidjan. African economies are expected to expand by 3.6 percent in 2018, it said.