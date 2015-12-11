FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EIB to provide 110 mln euros to boost East Africa private sector
December 11, 2015 / 3:18 PM / 2 years ago

EIB to provide 110 mln euros to boost East Africa private sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed three credit lines worth 110 million euros ($121.00 million) to support private sector investments across east Africa, the bank’s vice president said on Friday.

The funds will support job creation and economic growth in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Burundi by providing long-term local and foreign currency loans and support investment across a range of sectors, including agriculture.

“Investment by small companies and entrepreneurs is essential for economic growth and to create jobs,” EIB Vice President Pim van Ballekom said in a statement.

The loans will be provided through three banks - the African Banking Corporation, NIC Bank and CRDB Bank . ($1 = 0.9091 euros) (Editing by Drazen Jorgic. Editing by Jane Merriman)

