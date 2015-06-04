FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Africa's Afreximbank says to issue $500 mln bond by year-end
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Davos
June 4, 2015 / 8:38 AM / 2 years ago

Africa's Afreximbank says to issue $500 mln bond by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, June 4 (Reuters) - Cairo-based African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) aims to tap international markets for a $500 million bond or Euro-syndication by December to fund infrastructure projects on the continent, its president said on Thursday.

“I think the last quarter of the year, certainly we are going to be on the market,” Jean-Louis Ekra, president and chairman of the board of directors told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Africa in Cape Town.

The bank has almost already raised an initial tranche of $500 million, partly through equity, taken up by existing shareholders, pension funds and global investors, he said.

Shareholders at Afreximbank, which was founded by African governments and other investors in 1993 and focuses on trade finance, recently approved increasing its authorized capital to $5 billion from $750 million. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.