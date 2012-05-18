FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on May 18
#Energy
May 18, 2012 / 5:25 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 18

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 18 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 MAURITIUS-Bank of Mauritius to offer 400 million rupees of 364-day
 Treasury bills at auction.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares tumbled on Friday and were set for their worst weekly
 showing since September, amid signs of growing instability among
 Spanish banks and political turmoil in Greece, with investors adding
 the latest weak U.S. data to the list of risk
 factors.               
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES 
 Brent crude held steady above $107 per barrel on Friday, but prices
 were headed for a third straight weekly drop as a worsening euro
 zone crisis and weak U.S. economic data raised fears of a global
 slowdown that could dent oil demand.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES    
 The Kenyan shilling is likely to come under pressure in the days
 ahead due to turmoil in the euro zone and corporate demand for
 dollars, while offshore investor participation in a Ugandan bond
 auction next week could help its shilling.                
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME     
 * Nigeria sold 70 billion naira ($440.31 million) worth of 5-year
 and 10-year bonds maturing in 2017 and 2022 at its regular auction
 on Wednesday, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Thursday.
                
 * The weighted average yield of Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills
            tumbled 131 basis points at auction this week to 10.075
 percent on heavy demand, the central bank said on Thursday.
                
 * Ghana 1-month bill yield hits 14.896 percent.                
 * The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 182-day Treasury bills
 dropped to 3.57 percent at auction from 3.63 percent at the previous
 sale on April 23, the central bank said on Thursday.                
 * The yield on Malawian 3-month Treasury bills climbed to 14.8
 percent from 9.8 percent a week ago, the central bank said 
 on Tuesday.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand held clear of its 2012 low on Thursday,
 supported by a higher gold price, while government bonds latched on
 to slightly better global sentiment to close firmer.                
 * South African stocks slid nearly 1 percent on Thursday, as
 investment bank and asset manager Investec          was hit after
 reporting a 26 percent drop in full-year earnings.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS 
 * Yields on Nigeria bonds and treasury bills rose across all
 maturities on Thursday after a pick up in inflation in Africa's
 second-biggest economy, dealers said, prompting investors to hold
 positions ahead of next week's rate decision.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * Kenyan shares rallied to a nine-month high on Thursday as they
 rose for the sixth straight session, buoyed by investors pouring
 back into equities largely on falling inflation, while the shilling
 eased against the dollar.                
 * Kenya's top coffee prices fall for third week.                
 * Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya           posted a 41 percent
 rise in quarterly pretax profit, helped by higher revenue and a
 smaller provision for bad debt.                
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 Foreign investors are likely to take up a significant chunk of next
 week's bond auction in Ghana despite turmoil in the euro zone and
 recent currency volatility, a senior central bank official said on
 Thursday.                
   
 MALI GOLD
 Mali's interim government has raised the combined sales tax on gold
 by 2 percentage points to 8 percent, a move aimed at bringing it in
 line with peers in the West Africa region, according to a government
 statement.                   
 
 SOMALIA OIL
 Horn Petroleum Corp         has suspended drilling at its Shabeel
 well in Somalia's Puntland and said it will move the drilling rig
 away from the area before reaching the planned depth of 3800 meters.
                
 
 TANZANIA TELECOMS
 Tanzania's mobile phone subscribers rose 22 percent to 25.6 million
 last year, helped by lower tariffs, senior telecommunications
 officials said on Thursday.                
 
 ZIMBABWE ECONOMY
 Zimbabwe may cut its economic growth projections for this year,
 while inflation forecasts could be higher than previously expected,
 Finance Minister Tendai Biti said on Thursday.                
 
 
