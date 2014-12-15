FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 15
December 15, 2014 / 5:00 AM / 3 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 BOTSWANA - Stats office releases third quarter GDP data. 
 SOUTH AFRICA - South Africa's Harmony Gold provides update
 on feasibility study of its Papua New Guinea project
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares slipped to nine-month lows on Monday as oil
 prices sank to fresh 5-1/2 year lows on concerns about a
 supply glut and slower global growth, hitting stocks of
 energy and commodity producers and exporters.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices bounced back more than a dollar on Monday, after
 hitting 5-1/2-year lows of $60.28 earlier in the session, as
 traders began pricing in expectations of improving
 manufacturing data to be published later this week.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 KENYA FUEL
 Kenya's Energy Regulatory Commission cut the maximum retail
 prices of petroleum products on Sunday saying the cost of
 importing refined products had fallen.                
 
 SEYCHELLES ECONOMY 
 The International Monetary Fund said Seychelles' economy
 will grow at 2.8 percent this year, lower than its initial
 forecast of 3.7 percent, due to weaker demand for the
 country's main exports.                
 
 RWANDA FOREX
 Rwanda's foreign exchange reserves are expected to have
 fallen to 4.1 months of import cover at the end of this year
 from 5 months at the end of 2013, mainly due to increased
 imports of capital goods, the government said in a letter to
 the IMF released on Friday.                
 
 NIGERIA OIL
 Nigeria's two main oil worker unions will begin an
 indefinite nation-wide strike starting on Dec. 15, the
 unions said on Sunday.               
 
 TANGANYIKA ACCIDENT 
 More than two hundred people were feared missing after a
 boat sank in Democratic Republic of Congo's waters on Lake
 Tanganyika on Thursday night, a senior Tanzanian official
 said on Sunday.                
 
