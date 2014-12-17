FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 17
#Market News
December 17, 2014

UPDATE 1-African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(African Markets)
The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya Treasury bill auction 
 RWANDA - The Ministry of Finance to announce new GDP figures
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 An uneasy calm settled on Asian markets on Wednesday as a brewing financial
 crisis in Russia and the rout in oil prices sent investors scurrying for the
 cover of top-rated bonds.           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude dropped below $60
 a barrel on Wednesday, hovering near its lowest in five years as
 a supply glut dragged down prices.     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 KENYA POWER
 Kenya's biggest power generator's 30 billion shillings ($331.13 million) rights
 issue will go ahead in the first quarter of next year after the government
 guaranteed to take up half the amount, a senior official said.                
 
 GHANA ECONOMY 
 Ghana must remove "ghost workers" from its public sector payroll before the
 European Union resumes budget support suspended a year ago, the EU ambassador to
 the West African country, William Hanna, said on Tuesday.                
 
 SUDAN OIL
 Sudan's oil minister says the country will drill more than 250 wells in the
 coming year, aiming to boost its energy reserves by 65.4 million barrels of oil
 and 300 billion cubic feet of gas, state media reported on
 Tuesday.               
 
 KENYA SECURITY 
 Kenya has shut down more than 500 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) including
 15 groups it said had links to financing terrorism, though critics said the
 government was silencing critics under the guise of security.                
 
 CONGO SECURITY 
 Uganda began sending home more than 1,000 fighters of a rebel group from
 Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Tuesday after Kinshasa pressured it to
 return them to prevent them regrouping to fight again.               
 
