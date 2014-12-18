FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 18
#Market News
December 18, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(African Markets)
The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day treasury bills
 GHANA - Inflation numbers 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian share markets rallied on Thursday after U.S. stocks
 enjoyed their strongest session this year when the Federal
 Reserve sounded upbeat on the economy and promised to be
 patient in removing policy stimulus.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 World oil prices jumped as much as 6 percent on Wednesday
 before closing off their peaks as weeks of nearly non-stop
 selling abruptly halted, and traders said failure to break
 below key chart support levels meant a long rout may be
 running out.     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOMALIA POLITICS 
 Somalia's president nominated a former government chief,
 Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke, on Wednesday to become prime
 minister again, hoping to end a period of political turmoil
 during which two men have been pushed out of the job in less
 than a year.                
 
 AFRICA EBOLA
 Ebola centres in Sierra Leone overflowed on Wednesday as
 health workers combed the streets of the capital Freetown
 for patients, after the government launched a major
 operation to contain the epidemic in West Africa's worst-hit
 country.                
 
 SUDAN SECURITY 
 Sudan's intelligence chief warned South Sudan against
 "hostile moves from its territory", saying any incursion by
 rebel forces based in its neighbour would be treated as an
 "assault" by Juba.                
 
 KENYA SECURITY 
 Kenya's parliament is due to vote on Thursday on a bill to
 let police hold suspects in terrorism-related cases for a
 year and take other measures that rights activists say would
 threaten civil liberties and free speech.               
 
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
