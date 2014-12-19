FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 19
December 19, 2014 / 4:55 AM / 3 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(African Markets)
The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 BOTSWANA - Stats office releases third quarter GDP data. 
 GHANA - Inflation numbers
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Brent crude held below $60 a barrel near a 5-1/2-year low on
 Friday as a global oversupply of oil showed little sign of
 receding, even as companies cut upstream investments next
 year.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 .     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 ETHIOPIA RAIL 
 Ethiopia expects to complete the Chinese-backed construction
 of a $475 million metro rail system in the capital Addis
 Ababa next month, the head of the project said.
                
 
 KENYA SECURITY 
 Kenya's parliament approved new anti-terrorism laws on
 Thursday after chaotic scenes in which opposition
 legislators, citing a threat to civil liberties and free
 speech, threw books at the Speaker, shouted, chanted and
 sprinkled water over his deputy.                
 
 
 AFRICA EBOLA
 Sierra Leone's leading doctor died of Ebola on Thursday,
 hours after the arrival in the country of an experimental
 drug that could have been used to treat him, the
 government's chief medical officer said.                
 
 NIGERIA BOKO HARAM 
 Suspected Boko Haram gunmen kidnapped 172 women and children
 and killed 35 other people on Sunday during a raid on the
 northeast Nigerian village of Gumsuri, residents said on
 Thursday.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

