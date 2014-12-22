FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 22
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 22, 2014 / 4:40 AM / 3 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(African Markets)
The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares took their cues from Wall Street and kicked off
 a holiday-shortened week on a strong footing on Monday,
 while the euro touched a fresh two-year low against the
 greenback on divergent monetary policy expectations.
            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices rose in early trading on Monday as Asian markets
 opened strongly into a holiday-shortened week and as
 consensus spread that Brent crude prices would likely remain
 above $60 for the rest of the year.     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 KENYA SHILLING 
 Kenyan shares fell for the ninth consecutive day on Friday, 
 with East African Breweries among the losers due to
 profit-taking. The shilling held steady.                    
 
 SOUTH AFRICA PRESIDENT 
 South African President Jacob Zuma said he was in "perfect"
 condition after recovering from a bout of fatigue that left
 him hospitalised in June, playing down reports of health
 problems.                
 
 AFRICA EBOLA 
 The United Nations mission to fight Ebola should be wound
 down quickly once the battle is won, U.N. Secretary General
 Ban Ki-moon said on Saturday during his first tour of
 countries stricken with the virus.                
 
 LIBERIA EBOLA 
 Turnout for Liberian parliamentary elections on Saturday
 appeared to be low as concerns about Ebola kept many voters
 at home.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.