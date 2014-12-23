African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 23

(African Markets) The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: GLOBAL MARKETS A holiday lull settled over Asian markets on Tuesday after Wall Street closed at historic highs while oil prices suffered a stinging setback after Saudi Arabia quashed all thought of curbing supply. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices edged up in expectation of firm U.S. economic data later on Tuesday, with trading thin due to a public holiday in Japan and as traders begin closing their 2014 positions ahead of Christmas and the New Year. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on RWANDA AID Belgium has scrapped 40-million-euro ($50-million) of aid to Rwanda over its failure to meet media freedom and governance targets, a diplomat at the Belgian embassy in Kigali said on Monday. TANZANIA GRAFT SCANDAL Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete fired a senior cabinet minister on Monday over a graft scandal in the energy sector that has already led to the resignation of the African country's attorney general. MAURITIUS UNEMPLOYMENT The unemployment rate in Mauritius fell to 7.6 percent during the third quarter of 2014, down from 7.8 percent in the second quarter and 8.0 percent a year earlier, Statistics Mauritius said on Monday. AFRICA EBOLA The death toll from Ebola in the three West Africa countries hardest hit by the epidemic has risen to 7,518 out of 19,340 confirmed cases recorded there to date, the World Health Organization said on Monday. SOMALIA SECURITY Ethiopia is willing to deploy more troops to the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia rather than rotating in another group from Sierra Leone, given Ebola fears, Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn said on Monday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on