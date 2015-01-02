African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 2

NAIROBI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: GLOBAL MARKETS The euro started the new year at 29-month lows in Asia after the head of the European Central Bank fanned expectations it would take bolder steps on stimulus this month, underlining the U.S. dollar's rate advantage. WORLD OIL PRICES U.S. crude futures CLc1 hit $55.11 a barrel before easing to around $54.25 a barrel on the first trading day of 2015 in Asia, supported by a larger-than-expected fall in U.S. crude stocks, though China's lacklustre economic data capped gains. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on ETHIOPIA POWER A much-delayed $1.8 billion dam project under construction along Ethiopia's Omo river could begin generating power by June and be fully operational by early 2016, an official said on Thursday. KENYA PORTS Container traffic through East Africa's biggest port of Mombasa grew by 11.9 percent in 2014, helped by its expanded capacity, a marketing drive, and new infrastructure built to shorten the turnaround time for ships, port management said on Wednesday. KENYA SECURITY Gunmen attacked a truck carrying Kenyan soldiers near the border with Somalia on Thursday, seriously wounding three of them, police said, in an assault that bore the hallmarks of Somalia's Islamist militant group al Shabaab. KENYA SECURITY Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta nominated a former intelligence officer on Wednesday to serve as the next police chief, part of a reshuffle of top security officials after months of incessant attacks by Islamist militants. KENYA TREASURIES The average weighted yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bill fell to 8.532 percent at auction on Wednesday from 8.571 percent last week, the central bank said. DJIBOUTI POLITICS Djibouti's government and the Union of National Salvation (USN)opposition coalition have signed an agreement that will pave the way for opposition lawmakers to make their first parliamentary appearance, and for reforms of the country's electoral body. AFRICA EBOLA The Ebola virus is still spreading in West Africa, especially in Sierra Leone, and the number of known cases globally has now exceeded 20,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday. AFRICA EBOLA A British nurse diagnosed with Ebola earlier this week is being treated with blood plasma from a survivor of the virus and an experimental antiviral drug, the London hospital treating her said on Wednesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on