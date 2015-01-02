FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 2
#Market News
January 2, 2015 / 4:21 AM / 3 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 The euro started the new year at 29-month lows in Asia after
 the head of the European Central Bank fanned expectations it
 would take bolder steps on stimulus this month, underlining
 the U.S. dollar's rate advantage.                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 U.S. crude futures CLc1 hit $55.11 a barrel before easing to
 around $54.25 a barrel on the first trading day of 2015 in
 Asia, supported by a larger-than-expected fall in U.S. crude
 stocks, though China's lacklustre economic data capped gains.
                     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 ETHIOPIA POWER 
 A much-delayed $1.8 billion dam project under construction
 along Ethiopia's Omo river could begin generating power by
 June and be fully operational by early 2016, an official said
 on Thursday.                
 
 KENYA PORTS 
 Container traffic through East Africa's biggest port of
 Mombasa grew by 11.9 percent in 2014, helped by its expanded
 capacity, a marketing drive, and new infrastructure built to
 shorten the turnaround time for ships, port management said
 on Wednesday.                
 
 KENYA SECURITY 
 Gunmen attacked a truck carrying Kenyan soldiers near the
 border with Somalia on Thursday, seriously wounding three of
 them, police said, in an assault that bore the hallmarks of
 Somalia's Islamist militant group al Shabaab.                
 
 KENYA SECURITY 
 Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta nominated a former
 intelligence officer on Wednesday to serve as the next police
 chief, part of a reshuffle of top security officials after
 months of incessant attacks by Islamist militants.
                
 
 KENYA TREASURIES 
 The average weighted yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bill
            fell to 8.532 percent at auction on Wednesday from
  8.571 percent last week, the central bank said.
                
 
 DJIBOUTI POLITICS 
 Djibouti's government and the Union of National Salvation
 (USN)opposition coalition have signed an agreement that will
 pave the way for opposition lawmakers to make their first
 parliamentary appearance, and for reforms of the country's
 electoral body.                
 
 AFRICA EBOLA 
 The Ebola virus is still spreading in West Africa, especially
 in Sierra Leone, and the number of known cases globally has
 now exceeded 20,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said
 on Wednesday.                
 
 AFRICA EBOLA 
 A British nurse diagnosed with Ebola earlier this week is
 being treated with blood plasma from a survivor of the virus
 and an experimental antiviral drug, the London hospital
 treating her said on Wednesday.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
