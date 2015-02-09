African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 9

NAIROBI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: * TANZANIA - Expecting consumer price index data for January. * MAURITIUS - Statistics office expected to announce latest inflation numbers * ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia announces latest decision on its benchmark lending rate GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares wobbled on Monday after dismal Chinese trade data eclipsed a strong U.S. jobs report, raising concerns about a deepening slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and sending the Australian dollar sliding. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices steadied on Monday as falling U.S. oil rig counts and signs of strong U.S. economic growth were balanced by a slump in Chinese imports, pointing to lower fuel demand in the world biggest energy consumer. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on ETHIOPIA INFLATION Ethiopia's inflation rose to 7.7 percent year-on-year in January from 7.1 percent in the previous month, the statistics office said on Friday. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan stocks broke a five-day winning streak on profit taking on Friday, while the shilling was steady around its strongest levels in more than two weeks. AFRICA DEBT Nigerian bond yields could rise next week spurred by election spending, while yields on Kenyan Treasuries are likely to fall on the government's lower appetite for domestic debt MAURITIUS PROBE The former prime minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, was arrested over the weekend by police on suspicion of conspiracy and money laundering, and later released on bail. KENYA SECURITY A Kenyan lawmaker was shot dead in the capital early on Saturday, in an incident likely to increase pressure on President Uhuru Kenyatta's government over insecurity in the east African nation. SOMALIA MONEY Somalia's prime minister urged the U.S. government and U.S. banks to support money transfer firms that offer a lifeline for many in the war-torn Horn of Africa nation. NIGERIA ELECTIONS Nigerian opposition presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari called for calm in the country and cautioned against any violence following the election postponement, which he said was engineered by the ruling People's Democratic Party. EBOLA AID Britain said on Monday it would contribute 50 million dollars to a new IMF fund to help West African countries hit by Ebola to service their debts so they can use their own money to help save lives. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on (Editing by Edith Honan)