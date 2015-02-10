FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 10
#Market News
February 10, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 3 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * RWANDA - The stats office releases January inflation data 
 * MALAWI - Expecting inflation data 
 * SOUTH AFRICA - Weekly government bond sale
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian equities slipped on Tuesday as nervousness over Greece
 potentially withdrawing from the euro and escalating conflict
 in Ukraine sapped risk appetite, while the dollar lost steam
 after its payrolls-inspired rally.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Benchmark Brent crude oil prices remained below $58 a barrel
 on Tuesday as the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the
 United States will remain the world's top source of oil
 supply growth until to 2020, defying expectations of a more
 dramatic slowdown in shale output growth.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 KENYA MARKETS 
 Kenya's shilling        weakened on Monday on dollar demand
 from oil companies and increased liquidity, while mobile
 telecoms operator Safaricom helped shares
 recover.               
 
 KENYA MARKETS 
 Kenyan stocks broke a five-day winning streak on profit
 taking on Friday, while the shilling was steady around its
 strongest levels in more than two weeks.                
 
 TANZANIA INFLATION 
 Tanzania's year-on-year inflation rate              fell to
 4.0 percent in January from 4.8 percent in December due to
 slower food and fuel price increases, the state-run National
 Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.                
 
 MAURITIUS SUGAR 
 Mauritius estimated sugar production for 2014 fell 4 percent
 compared to forecasts, the Chamber of Agriculture said on
 Monday, blaming a workers strike and heavy rains for
 disrupting the harvest.                
 
 NIGERIA / BOKO HARAM 
 Islamist Boko Haram insurgents from Nigeria bombed a Niger
 border town, killing five people, and carried out attacks in
 neighbouring Cameroon, kidnapping a bus full of passengers,
 military and local sources said on Monday.                
 
 CONGO MINING 
 Mining companies said on Monday the Congolese government's
 suspension of negotiations with them over new regulations
 could jeopardise investments, and urged it to resist making
 big changes to the mining code.                
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Ivory Coast's October-to-March main crop cocoa harvest will
 likely equal that of last year, falling short of farmer and
 exporter expectations due to problems with disease, rainfall
 and a harsher than expected Harmattan desert winds.
                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on       
 
 ; )

0 : 0
