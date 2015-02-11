FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 11
#Market News
February 11, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 11

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * KENYA - Central Bank auctions 182-day and 364-day Treasury
 bills 
 * GHANA - Ghana Statistical Service releases Consumer Price
 Index (CPI) data for January 
 * NAMIBIA - Release of Inflation data
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stock markets were subdued on Wednesday while major
 currencies barely budged as looming euro zone meetings to
 discuss the Greek debt crisis overshadowed a firmer finish on
 Wall Street.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held steady above $56 a barrel on Wednesday, and
 U.S. crude rose briefly more than $1, after a smaller than
 expected rise in U.S. crude stocks were viewed by some as a
 sign that a supply glut was starting to abate.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT 
 Rebels in South Sudan stormed towns in two states on Tuesday
 and were repulsed, the army said, barely a week after signing
 another ceasefire deal with the government that was meant to
 end 15 months of conflict.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS 
 Kenya's shilling        eased slightly on Tuesday due to
 corporate dollar demand, while the stock exchange's main
 index closed higher buoyed by East African Breweries.
                
 
 COMOROS ECONOMY 
 The economy of the Indian Ocean archipelago of Comoros should
 grow 3.5 percent this year, up from an estimated 3.3 percent
 in 2014, helped by public investments and lower fuel prices,
 the International Monetary Fund said.                
 
 RWANDA INFLATION 
 Rwanda's urban inflation rate              fell to 1.4
 percent in January from 2.1 percent in the previous month,
 the statistics office said on Tuesday.                
 
 NIGER / BOKO HARAM 
 Niger's parliament has unanimously approved sending troops to
 northern Nigeria as part of a regional offensive against the
 Islamist Boko Haram insurgent group that has staged several
 cross-border attacks over the past week.                
 
 CONGO ELECTIONS  
 More than 300 people, including opposition leaders, remain in
 detention in Democratic Republic of Congo after protests last
 month, reinforcing concerns that President Joseph Kabila
 plans to cling to power beyond his legal
 mandate.               
 
 NIGERIA LENDING 
 Nigeria's overnight lending rates soared to a record high of
 100 percent on Tuesday, signalling a sharp tightening of
 naira supply as the currency fell to 200 to the dollar for
 the first time.                
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on       
 
 ; )

