African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 13
Business
#Market News
February 13, 2015 / 4:38 AM / 3 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * GHANA - Release of inflation data  
 * ZIMBABWE - Release of inflation data
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares gained on Friday on news of a ceasefire accord
 in Ukraine, while Sweden's surprise move to cut its main rate
 into negative territory and hopes of a resolution between
 debt-strapped Greece and its creditors burnished risk
 appetite.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Benchmark Brent crude held above $59 on Friday, up more than
 2 percent this week as news of deeper industry spending cuts
 and a sinking U.S. dollar revived buying.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 KENYA BEER 
 Rising beer and spirit sales in Tanzania and Uganda helped
 East African Breweries (EABL)           post a 12 percent
 rise in first-half pretax profit, the brewer said on
 Thursday.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS 
 Kenya's shilling        eased slightly on Thursday due to
 increased local currency liquidity, while the stock
 exchange's main share index rose for the fourth consecutive
 day.                
 
 TANZANIA ECONOMY 
 Tanzania's current account deficit widened 1.3 percent to
 $4.75 billion last year after financial aid was delayed and
 gold export earnings slumped, the central bank
 said.               
 
 UGANDA LENDING 
 Uganda's central bank held its benchmark lending rate on
 Thursday, saying it expected core inflation to rise over the
 next 12 months due to a weakening shilling, but falling food
 and oil prices would soften inflation pressures. 
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA POLITICS 
 South Africa's parliament descended into chaos on Thursday as
 opposition lawmakers were removed by force after disrupting
 Jacob Zuma's annual address, an unprecedented sign of
 discontent at his administration.                
 
 WEST AFRICAN CRUDE 
 West African crude markets were generally quiet on Thursday,
 although there was a new tender from India's IOC for April
 delivery, which could help absorb Nigerian cargoes for
 late-March loading.                 
 
 
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on       
 
 ; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
