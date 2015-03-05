FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on March 5
#Market News
March 5, 2015 / 4:34 AM / 3 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 5 (Reuters) - The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday .
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 KENYA - World Bank expected to releases economic update
 KENYA - 91-day T-bill auction
 MAURITIUS - 182-day T-bill sale
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks slipped on Thursday after Wall Street continued
 to pull back from record highs ahead of Friday's
 closely-watched U.S. jobs data, while the nervous euro
 languished at an 11-year low prior to the European Central
 Bank's policy meeting.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
  Brent crude was flat on Thursday, managing to hold above $60
 a barrel as investors brushed aside bearish U.S. inventories
 data to focus on the lack of a deal in talks over Iran's
 nuclear programme.     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 KENYA MARKETS  
 Kenya's shilling firmed on Wednesday after banks sold dollars
 to unwind their long positions in the face of scant demand so
 far this week, while stocks were down for a second
 day.               
 
 TANZANIA FLOODS
 Flash floods have killed at least 38 people in north-western
 Tanzania after strong winds and hail battered villages, the
 president's office said on Wednesday.                
 
 TANZANIA DEVELOPMENT 
 Tanzania will get a $300 million concessional loan from the
 World Bank's International Development Association (IDA) to
 help improve roads and other facilities in its commercial
 capital of Dar es salaam, the bank said.                
 
 WEST AFRICAN CFA 
 The Central Bank of the eight-nation West African CFA franc
 zone left its prime interest rate unchanged at 2.50 percent,
 the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.                
 
 NIGERIA BOND 
 Nigeria plans to raise 95 billion naira ($476 million) by
 selling sovereign bonds with maturities ranging between 5 and
 20 years on March 11, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said
 on Wednesday.                
 
 AFRICA EBOLA 
 Guinea and Sierra Leone reported 132 new confirmed cases of
 Ebola in the week to March 1, an increase of 34 over the
 previous week, the World Health Organization said on
 Wednesday.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on       
  
  

 (Editing by Edith Honan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
