African Markets - Factors to watch on March 9
March 9, 2015 / 4:35 AM / 3 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 9 (Reuters) - The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 TANZANIA - Inflation data to be released  
 IVORY COAST - Estimate of weekly cocoa arrivals
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks buckled while the dollar held firm on Monday
 after strong U.S. jobs data fanned expectations that the U.S.
 Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than
 previously thought.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude fell towards $59 a barrel on Monday as upbeat
 jobs data pushed the dollar higher, outweighing geopolitical
 tensions and the threat of output cuts in Libya and Iraq.
      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 KENYA MARKETS  
 Kenya's main share index closed lower for a fourth
 consecutive session on Friday, with Nation Media Group
          leading stocks lower after a fallout over the
 mandatory move to digital transmission from
 analogue.               
 
 KENYA SUGAR 
 Kenya's government said it has reached a 5 billion shilling
 ($54.9 million) deal with banks in a plan to revamp
 cash-strapped Mumias Sugar          that involves slashing
 300 jobs and halving its board of directors.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS 
 Nigerian overnight lending rates rose to 11.25 percent on
 Friday compared with 8.25 percent last week after local
 currency liquidity tightened following purchases of Treasury
 bills and foreign exchange, traders said.                
 
 AFRICA DEBT 
 Nigerian bond yields are seen rising next week on the back of
 tight naira liquidity and political uncertainty before
 presidential elections, while longer dated Kenyan debt could
 be in demand.                
 
 UGANDA MARKETS 
 The Ugandan shilling        was strengthened slightly on
 Friday after the central bank sold an unspecified amount of
 dollars into the market on Thursday but traders said the
 local currency was still vulnerable.                
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY 
 Chad and Niger launched a joint army operation against Boko
 Haram militants in Nigeria on Sunday, military sources said,
 stepping up a regional push to end the Sunni Muslim group's
 six-year insurgency.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on       
  
  

 (Editing by Edith Honan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
