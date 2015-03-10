FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on March 10
#Market News
March 10, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 3 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 10 (Reuters) - The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 RWANDA - Inflation data to be released  
 ETHIOPIA - Inflation data to be released  
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks buckled while the dollar held firm on Monday
 after strong U.S. jobs data fanned expectations that the U.S.
 Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than
 previously thought.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude fell towards $59 a barrel on Monday as upbeat
 jobs data pushed the dollar higher, outweighing geopolitical
 tensions and the threat of output cuts in Libya and Iraq.
      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 KENYA MARKETS  
 Kenya's shilling weakened on Monday after energy firms and
 manufacturers sought dollars, while the benchmark share index
 edged lower for the fifth session in a row.                
 
 UGANDA MARKETS 
 The Ugandan shilling        weakened on Monday, touching a
 new all-time low, undermined by demand for dollars from
 manufacturing and energy sectors.                
 
 WEST AFRICAN CRUDE 
 West African crudes held their strength on Monday as Asian
 buying emboldened sellers to press for higher differentials
 to dated Brent.                
 
 SOMALIA SECURITY
 The United States has withdrawn a $3 million bounty linked to
 the capture of a high-level member of Somalia's al Shabaab
 Islamist group who had since defected, a U.S. official said
 on Monday.                
 
 TANZANIA INFLATION
 Tanzania's year-on-year inflation              edged up for
 the first time in five months, with both food and some
 non-food items contributing to the rise, the statistics
 office said on Monday.               
 
 
             
              
            
  
  

 (Editing by Edith Honan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
