African Markets - Factors to watch on March 10

NAIROBI, March 10 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: RWANDA - Inflation data to be released ETHIOPIA - Inflation data to be released GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks buckled while the dollar held firm on Monday after strong U.S. jobs data fanned expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than previously thought. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude fell towards $59 a barrel on Monday as upbeat jobs data pushed the dollar higher, outweighing geopolitical tensions and the threat of output cuts in Libya and Iraq. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling weakened on Monday after energy firms and manufacturers sought dollars, while the benchmark share index edged lower for the fifth session in a row. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling weakened on Monday, touching a new all-time low, undermined by demand for dollars from manufacturing and energy sectors. WEST AFRICAN CRUDE West African crudes held their strength on Monday as Asian buying emboldened sellers to press for higher differentials to dated Brent. SOMALIA SECURITY The United States has withdrawn a $3 million bounty linked to the capture of a high-level member of Somalia's al Shabaab Islamist group who had since defected, a U.S. official said on Monday. TANZANIA INFLATION Tanzania's year-on-year inflation edged up for the first time in five months, with both food and some non-food items contributing to the rise, the statistics office said on Monday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on (Editing by Edith Honan)