African Markets - Factors to watch on March 12
#Market News
March 12, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 12 (Reuters) - The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 KENYA- Central bank due to auction 91-day T-bills 
 GHANA - Weekly currency report 
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 A surprise interest rate cut by South Korea's central bank on
 Thursday helped lift an index of Asian stocks away from the
 previous session's seven-week lows, while the prospect of
 higher U.S. interest rates buoyed the dollar.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude climbed towards $58 a barrel on Thursday for the
 second straight session as speculators covered their
 positions ahead of the April contract's expiry, while a
 strengthening dollar and a build in U.S. crude stocks capped
 prices.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 KENYA MARKETS  
 The Kenyan shilling        eased on Wednesday as the dollar
 strengthened on world markets, while shares fell for the
 seventh consecutive session.                
 
 CAMEROON TELECOM
 Cameroon has renewed the operating licence of Africa's
 largest telecoms provider MTN         , and allowed the firm
 to start offering third and fourth generation (3G and 4G)
 services, MTN said on Wednesday.                
 
 IVORY COAST BANKS 
 Ivory Coast has agreed to sell an additional 24 percent stake
 in the country's Societe Ivoirienne de Banque (SIB) to
 Attijariwafa Bank          in a deal that will increase the
 Moroccan bank's stake to 75 percent, an Ivorian government
 spokesman said.                        
 
 TANZANIA ACCIDENT 
 At least 41 people were killed and dozens injured when a bus
 and a truck collided on a busy road in south-west Tanzania on
 Wednesday, police said, warning that the death toll could
 rise.                
 
 AFRICA EBOLA 
 Britain said on Wednesday a military healthcare worker had
 tested positive for Ebola while working in Sierra Leone and
 airport officials there said the patient would be flown home
 overnight.                
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY 
 The United States supports the creation of a West African
 force of up to 10,000 troops to fight Nigerian Islamist group
 Boko Haram, a U.S. defence official said on Wednesday.
                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on       
 
 ; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
