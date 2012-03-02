FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on March 2
#Chemicals - Commodity
March 2, 2012

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 2

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 2 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 MAURITIUS-Bank of Mauritius to offer 300 million rupees of 182-day Treasury 
 bills.
 KENYA-BOC Gases          full-year results due on Friday.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares and the euro inched up on Friday after a flood of cheap European 
 Central Bank funds this week eased fears of a meltdown in the euro zone 
 financial sector, overriding some weak data and concerns about surging oil 
 prices.                 
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude futures slipped to $126 on Friday, coming off an 11-month high, as 
 fears of a supply disruption from Saudi Arabia eased and the market focused on 
 lower seasonal demand for oil in the coming months.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES WEEKAHEAD
 The Ugandan shilling is likely to depreciate next week as foreign investors pull 
 back from the bond market amid falling yields. In Kenya, the local currency 
 could slide after the acting finance minister expressed concerns about a 
 strengthening shilling.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 *  South Africa's rand pulled back from the previous day's five-month highs 
 against the dollar while government bonds weakened, with comments from the 
 Reserve Bank about rising inflation pressures suggesting interest rates will 
 stay firm for some time.                
 * South African stocks closed flat on Thursday as commodity shares, particularly 
 the gold producers, pulled the market lower after an overnight fall in the spot 
 price and the strengthening of the rand currency.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 * Nigeria raised 111 billion naira ($703.7 million) at a bond auction            
 on Wednesday, its second this year, with yields on the 2019 bonds marginally 
 higher than at its previous auction, while yields fell on its 2012 bonds, the 
 Debt Management Office said on Thursday.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * The Kenyan shilling        slipped on Thursday as importers bought dollars 
 after the finance minister said the central bank should limit the local 
 currency's appreciation, while stocks rallied for an eighth straight day. 
                
 * The weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bill            fell to 
 18.745 percent at auction on Thursday from 19.152 percent last week in an 
 oversubscribed sale, the central bank said.                
 * Kenya Commercial Bank         , the country's largest bank by assets, said its 
 full-year profit jumped 54 percent, boosted by a rise in fees and commissions 
 and a strong performance at its branches elsewhere in east Africa. 
                
 * The average price for the top tea in Kenya, the world's leading exporter, fell 
 to $3.36 per kg at auction on Wednesday from $3.38 the previously, while volumes 
 on offer dipped after auctions were disrupted this week.                
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 Ghana is making a fresh bid to develop a corporate bond market and aims to 
 achieve five listings in the next three years, an adviser to a new government 
 bond development panel told Reuters on Thursday.                
 * Shares in banking stocks rise, lifting the broader GSE Composite Index up 
 11.64 points, or 1.1 percent, to a five-month high of 1,028.11 points. 
                
 
 UGANDA RATES 
 Uganda's central bank trimmed its key lending rate by one percentage point for 
 the second month in a row on Thursday, saying the downward trend in inflation 
 would accelerate through the year.                
 
 ZAMBIA RATING
 Fitch revised Zambia's rating outlook to negative from stable on Thursday, 
 citing concerns about the direction of economic policy in the southern African 
 state.                              
 
 MOZAMBIQUE ENERGY
 Mozambique wants to impose a capital gains tax on the sale of Cove Energy Plc 
         , the Africa-focused gas explorer at the centre of a bidding 
 war.               
 
 CAMEROON BONDS
 Cameroon's auction of infrastructure bonds on Feb. 29 drew bids totalling 18.5 
 billion CFA francs ($37.73 million), for 5 billion francs worth of bonds on 
 offer, with yields ranging from 2.05 to 5 percent, in line with a previous 
 auction, the finance ministry said on Thursday.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

