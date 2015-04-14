FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on April 14
#Market News
April 14, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on April 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 14 (Reuters) - The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 GHANA - Inflation data to be released 
 SUDAN - Second day of presidential elections
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Chinese shares extended their meteoric ascent to reach new
 heights on Tuesday, while much of the rest of Asia took a
 breather after recent hefty gains.           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Crude prices rose on Tuesday on expectations U.S. shale oil
 output will record its first monthly decline in over four years,
 but analysts warned that the broader market remained
 oversupplied.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 KENYA MARKETS  
 Kenya's shilling        weakened to a new three-year low on
 Monday weighed down by corporate demand for foreign exchange and
 global dollar strength, a slide that traders said could prompt
 central bank intervention.                
 
 NIGERIA BANKS 
 * Nigeria's FBN Holdings           will focus on short-term
 trade financing to make up for slower growth in its loan book
 forecast to expand by 4 percent this year from 23 percent last
 year, its CEO said on Monday.                
 * Nigeria's Diamond Bank              said on Monday its
 first-quarter pretax profit fell 9.5 percent to 8.36 billion
 naira ($42 million) from a year earlier.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS 
 South Africa's rand fell to a two-week low against the dollar on
 Monday as the greenback firmed on expectations of higher
 interest rates, while weak Chinese trade data weighed on
 commodity currencies.                    
 
 WORLD BANK / AFRICA 
 The World Bank cut its forecast for gross domestic product
 growth for sub-Saharan Africa to 4.0 pct in 2015 from 4.5 pct in
 2014 due to fall in oil and other commodity
 prices.               
 
 GHANA EUROBOND 
 Ghana will aim to issue a Eurobond of as much as $1 billion by
 the end of June, bringing forward the timing of the issuance
 which had been scheduled for the second half of the year, the
 head of the parliamentary finance committee said on
 Monday.               
 
 SOUTH AFRICA UNREST 
 Thousands of workers at Medupi power plant that utility Eskom is
 building stayed away from work on Monday to protest the firing
 of some of their colleagues, the National Union of Metalworkers
 of South Africa (NUMSA) said.                
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on       
  
  

 (Editing by Edith Honan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
