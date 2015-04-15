African Markets - Factors to watch on April 15

NAIROBI, April 15 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: GHANA - Ghana Statistical Service releases consumer price inflation data for March KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills GLOBAL MARKETS Asian markets stumbled on Wednesday as relief China had matched its own growth target was soured by poor readings on consumer demand and industrial activity, underlining the need for more policy action by Beijing. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices rose on Wednesday after signs of a dip in U.S. production, but gains were capped by Chinese quarterly growth slowing to a six-year low. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling slid to its lowest in more than three years on Tuesday, leading the central bank to say that it had enough reserves to deal with shocks, but traders said any intervention would not reverse the weakening trend. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling weakened on Tuesday as dollar demand increased when the central bank boosted local currency liquidity, and traders said the regulator may intervene to support the unit if it fell further. SOMALIA SECURITY Al Shabaab Islamist militants attacked a government building housing two ministries in the Somali capital on Tuesday, setting off two big blasts before gunmen stormed inside, killing at least 10 people, police and the rebels said. KENYA SECURITY Rights groups criticised Kenya's government on Tuesday for including two prominent Muslim groups on a list of possible supporters of al Shabaab, the Somali Islamists behind this month's Garissa university attack that killed 148 people. BURUNDI TEA Burundi's tea export revenues rose 52 percent in the first quarter of 2015 from a year before, after a fall in Kenyan tea production helped boost prices of the commodity in the regional market, the country's tea board said on Tuesday. IVORY COAST INFLATION Ivory Coast's consumer price inflation rose to 1.7 percent year-on-year in March from 1.3 percent in February, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Tuesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on (Editing by Edith Honan)