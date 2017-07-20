FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 20, 2017 / 5:22 AM / 2 hours ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 20

3 Min Read

    NAIROBI, July 20 (Reuters) - The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS: 
 * ZIMBABWE - Finance minister presents annual budget review
 statement in parliament.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares scaled a near-decade peak on Thursday, bolstered
 by a surge in global stocks to new records on strong U.S.
 corporate earnings, while the yen eased slightly after the
 Bank of Japan reinforced expectations it will lag other
 central banks in dialling back stimulus.             
            
 GLOBAL OIL    
 Oil prices held steady on Thursday following solid gains the
 previous day when falling U.S. fuel inventories lifted the
 market. However, Brent crude oil prices remain below the key
 $50 per barrel mark on concerns about high supplies from
 producer club OPEC despite a pledge to cut output in a bid to
 tighten the market.                  
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on         
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand retreated on Wednesday despite better
 than anticipated inflation and retail figures, as some
 investors booked recent profits ahead of an interest rate
 decision on Thursday. Stocks firmed as platinum miners lifted
 the bourse.             
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        inched down against the dollar on
 Wednesday and traders said it was likely to remain within a
 narrow band in the days ahead.             
 
 NIGERIA TELECOMS 
 Telecoms group 9mobile is open to new investors but will
 continue to manage the business in the meantime, its chief
 executive said on Wednesday at an event to officially
 announce the company's new name to replace Etisalat Nigeria.
              
 
 CAMEROON SECURITY
 Cameroonian forces have been torturing suspects in their
 campaign against Islamist group Boko Haram, with much of the
 torture happening at a base that has also been used by
 American and French troops, Amnesty International said on
 Thursday.             
 
 MALAWI CORRUPTION
 Malawi's former agriculture minister, George Chaponda, was
 arrested on Wednesday and faces graft charges over a
 procurement contract with neighbouring Zambia, his lawyer and
 the country's Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Wednesday.
                  
 
 ETHIOPIA STRIKE    
 Retail business owners in some towns of Ethiopia's Oromiya
 region have gone on strike over the imposition of a revised
 tax law, residents said, the latest unrest to plague a
 province that was shaken by violence for months in 2015 and
 2016.             
 
