February 24, 2012

African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 24

NAIROBI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius to auction 182-day Treasury bills worth 300 
 million rupees ($10.36 million). 
 
 KENYA - Weekly Forex reserve             table.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares crept higher on Friday as solid U.S. data improved sentiment, but 
 gains may be limited by concerns that rising oil prices could deal a further 
 blow to the fragile euro zone economy and moves to take profits after recent 
 rallies.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude rose above $124 on Friday, on track for a fifth straight weekly 
 gain, as worries over Iranian supply and upbeat U.S. economic data offset 
 concerns that high oil prices could snuff out demand.                
 
 EURO CRISIS
 Greece took its first step towards reaping urgently needed funds agreed in a 
 130-billion-euro rescue package on Thursday as its parliament endorsed a bond 
 swap for private holders of its debt.                 
 
 CHINA IN AFRICA   
 China's oil and commodities firms are set to tread more carefully in Africa 
 after being stung by kidnappings, seizures of cargo and, most recently, the 
 expulsion of a chief executive. But they won't pull back.                    
 
 GLOBAL CONFERENCE ON SOMALIA
 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Thursday threatened  sanctions on 
 anyone blocking reforms intended to end Somalia's "hopeless, bloody conflict" 
 and counter militant and pirate groups seen as a growing menace to world 
 security.               
 
 * TAKE A LOOK-Somali turmoil targeted in UK conference.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 AFRICA CURRENCY
 Nigeria's naira is likely to gain next week due to strong dollar supplies from 
 the oil industry, while Kenya's shilling looks set to extend this year's rally 
 due to continued off-shore demand for high-yielding domestic debt. 
                   
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks rose 0.38 percent on Thursday as shares of Africa's largest 
 furniture retailer Steinhoff          surged after it said it expects sharply 
 higher H1 earnings and plans to list its European unit.                
 
 South Africa's rand gained against the dollar on Thursday,  taking its cue from 
 a euro that hit multi-week highs on German data that eased concerns about growth 
 in the euro zone.                
 
 NIGERIA OIL 
 Chevron Corp         has pushed back the expansion of a natural gas processing 
 plant in Nigeria, originally slated for this year, by another three years, 
 according to its annual report, which also revealed it was exploring for shale 
 gas in China.                   
 
 ANGOLA OIL
 Taiwan state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp on Thursday bought 6 million barrels of 
 Angolan crude in what traders said was one of its biggest tender purchases for 
 years and could be partly to replace Iranian oil.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        firmed against the dollar on Thursday, buoyed by 
 increased greenback inflows from offshore investors buying government 
 securities, while stocks rose for the third straight day to near 
 a three-week high.                
 
 KENYA 91-DAY TBILLS
 Kenya snapped up 91-day Treasury bills            worth 4.03 billion shillings 
 ($48.67 million) on Thursday in an oversubscribed sale which saw the yield fall 
 to 19.152 percent from 19.332 percent previously, the central bank said. 
                
 
 GHANA 3-YR BOND  
 The Bank of Ghana said that its 200 million cedi ($117.6 million) three-year 
 bond on Thursday was heavily oversubscribed, and it accepted 219 million cedis 
 of bids at a yield of 14.99 percent.                  
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 The Ugandan shilling        was flat on Thursday as currency conversions by 
 foreign investors who had made offers at a Treasury bill auction on Wednesday 
 mostly failed to materialise after yields fell below their offer rate.  
                
 
 ZAMBIA INFLATION
 Zambia's inflation slowed to its lowest rate in at least 10 years this month, to 
 6.0 percent year-on-year from 6.4 percent in January mainly due to food costs, 
 the Central Statistics Office said on Thursday.                 
 
 MALAWI GDP    
 Malawi's economic growth slowed more than expected to 6.0 percent last year, 
 partly due to higher fuel prices and reduced income from lower tobacco prices, 
 Finance Minister Ken Lipenga said on Thursday.                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE T-BILL 
 The yield on Mozambique 3-month Treasury bills fell to 8.48 percent from 8.56 
 percent a week ago, the central bank said on Wednesday.                
 
 SOUTH SUDAN OIL PIPELINE
 South Sudan's plans to build a pipeline to Kenya or Djibouti to end dependency 
 on Sudan's oil industry seems unrealistic in the short-term, showing the need to 
 find a deal with Sudan over oil payments, a Norwegian minister said on 
 Wednesday.                
 
 SUDAN/S.SUDAN OIL DISPUTE 
 A tanker carrying 600,000 barrels of disputed Sudanese crude oil arrived in a 
 Japanese port after a delay of more than a week  because of uncertainty over the 
 ownership of the cargo, port and industry sources said on Friday. 
                
 
 China on Thursday urged dialogue between South Sudan and Chinese oil firms 
 following the expulsion this week of the head of Chinese-Malaysian oil 
 consortium Petrodar, in its first comments on an escalating row.                
 
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.