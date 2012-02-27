FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 27
February 27, 2012 / 5:35 AM / 6 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 TANZANIA-IMF, East African Community conference on integration
 ANGOLA-U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon visits Angola
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares fell on Monday as high oil prices raised concerns about global 
 growth, while signs of fresh steps from the Group of 20 major economies to 
 contain the euro zone debt crisis underpinned the euro.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude edged lower on Monday and snapped five days of gains, but stayed 
 near 10-month highs above $125 due to concerns over supply disruption as tension 
 rose over Iran's disputed nuclear programme.               
 
 EURO CRISIS
 Leading economies told Europe it must put up extra money to fight its debt 
 crisis if it wants more help from the rest of the world, piling pressure on 
 Germany to drop opposition to a bigger European bailout fund.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 Offshore investors continue to flock to Kenya's bond market in search of 
 high-yielding debt, while in Uganda foreign enthusiasm may be waning as yields 
 fall in line with inflation.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand touched two-week highs against a broadly weaker dollar on 
 Friday and bonds reversed some of their recent losses, although continued 
 scepticism that a lower budget deficit will cap supply should maintain pressure 
 on local debt.               
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY 
 A suicide bomber drove a car packed with explosives into a church in the 
 Nigerian city of Jos on Sunday, killing two  people and wounding 38, and 
 Christian youths beat two Muslims to death in revenge.                
 
 NIGERIA RATES  
 Nigerian interbank rates ease on improve cash outlook                
 
 SENEGAL ELECTION
 Senegal President Abdoulaye Wade is in a tight race with chief rival Macky Sall, 
 according to early unofficial tallies from the West African state's most 
 contentious poll in recent history, signaling a possible run-off between the 
 former allies.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan stocks rallied to a two-month high, gaining more than one 
 percent on Friday on the back of better-than-expected company results, while the 
 shilling        was marginally stronger against the dollar.                
 
 GHANA BILLS
 Ghana 91-day Treasury bill yield rose to 11.96 percent.                
 
 GHANA BONDS
 More than half of the bids at an oversubscribed bond auction in Ghana this week 
 were from foreign investors, the central bank said on Friday, surprising a 
 market that had expected concerns about the currency and pre-election spending 
 to cool demand.                
 
 MAURITIUS BILLS
 Mauritius 182-day T-bills fell to 4.09 percent.                
 
 CAMEROON BONDS
 Cameroon's 5 billion CFA francs ($10.15 million) worth of infrastructure bonds 
 auctioned on Feb. 17 yielded 14.8 billion CFA in bids with intrest rates ranging 
 from 2.05 to 3.80 percent, the finance ministry said.                
 
