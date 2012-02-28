FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 28
#Financial Services and Real Estate
February 28, 2012 / 5:30 AM / 6 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 28

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 TANZANIA - IMF, East African Community conference on integration.
 NAMIBIA - Finance minister to present budget to parliament.
 BOTSWANA - 14-day Treasury bill auction.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares edged higher and the euro steadied on Tuesday as markets waited for 
 a second liquidity injection from the European Central Bank to gauge risk 
 appetite that has been somewhat dented by worries over high oil prices. 
                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude futures extended losses and slipped below $124 on Tuesday, snapping 
 a surge that threatened to hurt the global economy while concerns over supply 
 from the Middle East helped stem the slide.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For the latest on African debt, click on                
 
 SENEGAL ELECTION
 President Abdoulaye Wade said on Monday he was leading a tight election race 
 with his main rival, Macky Sall, as unofficial vote tallies pointed to a 
 possible run-off between the two for the leadership of Senegal.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South African stocks fell for the first time in three sessions on Monday, 
 dropping more than 1 percent as higher oil prices knocked shares of miners such 
 as BHP Billiton          and Harmony Gold         . 
                
 * The rand turned firmer against the dollar in late afternoon trade on Monday, 
 hitting a fresh two-week high as offshore hedge funds saw the local currency 
 attractive at levels below previous resistance.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian naira          firmed marginally against the U.S dollar on the 
 interbank on Monday, spurred by dollar sales by a unit of Royal Dutch Shell 
          and declining demand for foreign exchange at the official window, 
 traders said.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * Kenya has finalised terms for a $600 million two-year syndicated international 
 loan that the government says will be used for financing infrastructure, and the 
 deal is expected to be signed in two weeks, a senior Treasury official told 
 Reuters on Monday.                
 * The Kenyan shilling        weakened against the dollar on Monday on demand for 
 greenbacks from energy and manufacturing players meeting end-month import bills, 
 while stocks rose to a near three-month high lifted by better-than-expected 
 results.                
 
 KENYA INFLATION
 Kenya's year-on-year inflation rate             is expected to slow for the 
 third consecutive month in February as fuel price pressures moderate. The 
 consensus forecast in a Reuters survey of eight analysts was for inflation to 
 slow to 17.48 percent in east Africa's biggest economy from 18.31 percent in 
 January.                                
 
 UGANDA MARKETS 
 Demand for dollars by commercial banks pressured the Uganda shilling        
 lower on Monday, and traders said falling yields on government securities would 
 lead to reduced offshore inflows that could weaken the shilling further. 
                
 
 MAURITIUS BILLS
 Mauritius 364-day Treasury-bill yield falls to 4.46 percent.                
 
 SOUTH SUDAN RESERVES
 South Sudan, which has stopped shipping crude oil exports, has enough foreign 
 exchange reserves to cover imports for up to one year, the deputy Finance 
 Minister told Reuters on Monday.                
 
 ANGOLA ECONOMY, RATES    
 * Angola's economy will see strong growth in 2012 as oil output rebounds and the 
 longer-term outlook remains bright with expectations for a solid performance 
 next year, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.                
 * Angola's central bank left its the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 10.25 
 percent on Monday, the bank said in a statement.                
 
