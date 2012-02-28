African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 28

NAIROBI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: TANZANIA - IMF, East African Community conference on integration. NAMIBIA - Finance minister to present budget to parliament. BOTSWANA - 14-day Treasury bill auction. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares edged higher and the euro steadied on Tuesday as markets waited for a second liquidity injection from the European Central Bank to gauge risk appetite that has been somewhat dented by worries over high oil prices. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures extended losses and slipped below $124 on Tuesday, snapping a surge that threatened to hurt the global economy while concerns over supply from the Middle East helped stem the slide. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For the latest on African debt, click on SENEGAL ELECTION President Abdoulaye Wade said on Monday he was leading a tight election race with his main rival, Macky Sall, as unofficial vote tallies pointed to a possible run-off between the two for the leadership of Senegal. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South African stocks fell for the first time in three sessions on Monday, dropping more than 1 percent as higher oil prices knocked shares of miners such as BHP Billiton and Harmony Gold . * The rand turned firmer against the dollar in late afternoon trade on Monday, hitting a fresh two-week high as offshore hedge funds saw the local currency attractive at levels below previous resistance. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira firmed marginally against the U.S dollar on the interbank on Monday, spurred by dollar sales by a unit of Royal Dutch Shell and declining demand for foreign exchange at the official window, traders said. KENYA MARKETS * Kenya has finalised terms for a $600 million two-year syndicated international loan that the government says will be used for financing infrastructure, and the deal is expected to be signed in two weeks, a senior Treasury official told Reuters on Monday. * The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on Monday on demand for greenbacks from energy and manufacturing players meeting end-month import bills, while stocks rose to a near three-month high lifted by better-than-expected results. KENYA INFLATION Kenya's year-on-year inflation rate is expected to slow for the third consecutive month in February as fuel price pressures moderate. The consensus forecast in a Reuters survey of eight analysts was for inflation to slow to 17.48 percent in east Africa's biggest economy from 18.31 percent in January. UGANDA MARKETS Demand for dollars by commercial banks pressured the Uganda shilling lower on Monday, and traders said falling yields on government securities would lead to reduced offshore inflows that could weaken the shilling further. MAURITIUS BILLS Mauritius 364-day Treasury-bill yield falls to 4.46 percent. SOUTH SUDAN RESERVES South Sudan, which has stopped shipping crude oil exports, has enough foreign exchange reserves to cover imports for up to one year, the deputy Finance Minister told Reuters on Monday. ANGOLA ECONOMY, RATES * Angola's economy will see strong growth in 2012 as oil output rebounds and the longer-term outlook remains bright with expectations for a solid performance next year, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. * Angola's central bank left its the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 10.25 percent on Monday, the bank said in a statement. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on