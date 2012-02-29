African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 29

NAIROBI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: UGANDA-February inflation data due after 0800 GMT. UGANDA-The central bank offers 40 billion shillings of 3-year Treasury bonds and 60 billion shillings of 5-year bonds. KENYA-The central bank offers 3 billion shillings of 182-day Treasury bills. TANZANIA-The central bank offers 100 billion shillings of Treasury bills. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks rose to a seven-month high while the euro and commodity currencies held their ground on Wednesday on hopes a fresh cash injection by the European Central Bank will help further temper market tension and underpin risk appetite. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose above $122 on Wednesday, snapping two days of losses, in line with gains across broader financial markets on expectations that cheap loans from the European Central Bank will spur buying of riskier assets. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For the latest on African debt, click on SENEGAL ELECTION Senegalese President Abdoulaye Wade faces a tough presidential election run-off against his nearest rival after a campaign aide said on Tuesday that partial results ruled out a clear first-round victory. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South African stocks rose on Tuesday, reversing the previous session's slump as strong results from FirstRand lifted other financials and a fall in the oil price boosted global shares and domestic miners. * South Africa's rand was little changed from overnight closing levels in late Tuesday trade, struggling to break resistance at 7.52, but could renew its attempt for more gains this week, supported by improved emerging market risk sentiment. KENYA INFLATION Kenya's year-on-year inflation rate slowed to a lower-than-expected 16.69 percent in February as food and transport costs dropped, boosting hopes the central bank will soon start easing its tight monetary policy. KENYA MARKETS * Kenya's Treasury has told the central bank to prevent the shilling from appreciating beyond 82 per dollar in order to protect exporter revenues, the country's acting finance minister said on Tuesday. * Inflows of dollars ahead of government debt auctions supported the Kenyan shilling against the dollar on Tuesday and the finance minister said the central bank must stop the currency getting much stronger. * KenolKobil's 2011 profit soars, eyes acquisitions. * Kenya's KenGen H1 profits up, rains to lift earnings. * Kenya, the world's largest exporter of black tea, will resume its weekly tea auction this week after resolving a tax dispute, a senior government official and traders said on Tuesday. TANZANIA ECONOMY Tanzania plans to start opening up its capital account this year, its central bank chief said on Tuesday, enabling it to attract more investment initially from other members of the East African Community and then from the rest of the world by 2015. NAMIBIA BUDGET Namibia forecast a sharply narrower budget deficit for 2012/13 after huge spending over-runs in the current financial year, but growth may be sluggish, Finance Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said on Tuesday. BOTWSWANA BILLS Botswana 14-day cert yield rises to 4.46 percent. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on