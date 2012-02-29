FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 29
February 29, 2012

African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 UGANDA-February inflation data due after 0800 GMT.
 UGANDA-The central bank offers 40 billion shillings of 3-year Treasury bonds and 
 60 billion shillings of 5-year bonds.
 KENYA-The central bank offers 3 billion shillings of 182-day Treasury bills.
 TANZANIA-The central bank offers 100 billion shillings of Treasury bills.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks rose to a seven-month high while the euro and commodity currencies 
 held their ground on Wednesday on hopes a fresh cash injection by the European 
 Central Bank will help further temper market tension and underpin risk appetite. 
                 
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude rose above $122 on Wednesday, snapping two days of losses, in line 
 with gains across broader financial markets on expectations that cheap loans 
 from the European Central Bank will spur buying of riskier assets. 
                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For the latest on African debt, click on                
 
 SENEGAL ELECTION
 Senegalese President Abdoulaye Wade faces a tough presidential election run-off 
 against his nearest rival after a campaign aide said on Tuesday that partial 
 results ruled out a clear first-round victory.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South African stocks rose on Tuesday, reversing the previous session's slump 
 as strong results from FirstRand          lifted other financials and a fall in 
 the oil price boosted global shares and domestic miners.                
 * South Africa's rand was little changed from overnight closing levels in late 
 Tuesday trade, struggling to break resistance at 7.52, but could renew its 
 attempt for more gains this week, supported by improved emerging market risk 
 sentiment.                
 
 KENYA INFLATION
 Kenya's year-on-year inflation rate slowed to a lower-than-expected 16.69 
 percent in February as food and transport costs dropped, boosting hopes the 
 central bank will soon start easing its tight monetary policy.                 
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * Kenya's Treasury has told the central bank to prevent the shilling from 
 appreciating beyond 82 per dollar in order to protect exporter revenues, the 
 country's acting finance minister said on Tuesday.                
 * Inflows of dollars ahead of government debt auctions supported the Kenyan 
 shilling        against the dollar on Tuesday and the finance minister said the 
 central bank must stop the currency getting much stronger.                
 * KenolKobil's           2011 profit soars, eyes acquisitions.                
 * Kenya's KenGen           H1 profits up, rains to lift earnings. 
                   
 * Kenya, the world's largest exporter of black tea, will resume its weekly tea 
 auction this week after resolving a tax dispute, a senior government official 
 and traders said on Tuesday.                 
 
 TANZANIA ECONOMY
 Tanzania plans to start opening up its capital account this year, its central 
 bank chief said on Tuesday, enabling it to attract more investment initially 
 from other members of the East African Community and then from the rest of the 
 world by 2015.                
 
 NAMIBIA BUDGET
 Namibia forecast a sharply narrower budget deficit for 2012/13 after huge 
 spending over-runs in the current financial year, but growth may be sluggish, 
 Finance Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said on Tuesday.                
 
 BOTWSWANA BILLS
 Botswana 14-day cert yield rises to 4.46 percent.                
 
