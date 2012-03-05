FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on March 5
March 5, 2012 / 5:45 AM / 6 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.	
 EVENTS:
 MAURITIUS - Central bank auctions 364-day Treasury 
 bills worth 300 million rupees. 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares eased on Monday as investors turned 
 cautious about riding further on liquidity-driven 
 optimism without seeing more evidence of firmer 
 global growth.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 U.S. crude futures rose slightly on Monday with 
 concerns over tensions with Iran continuing to 
 support prices, but prices were off the 10-month 
 highs seen last week.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on 
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on 
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on 
                
 
 AFRICA FDI
 Capital flows into Africa are seen growing 
 significantly in 2012 as investors seeking higher 
 returns out of Europe, look at the continent for 
 better opportunities in infrastructure projects, a 
 World Bank's senior official said.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
 The rand fell over one percent against the dollar, 
 pulling further back from 2012 highs hit earlier 
 in the week as the dollar gained against a basket 
 of emerging market currencies.  
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
 South African stocks mostly closed lower, led by 
 further falls in gold mining shares following a 
 drop in the price of bullion.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's interbank lending rates dropped by 59 
 basis points to an average of 14.41 percent last 
 week, compared with 15 percent last week, 
 following the disbursal of budgetary allocations 
 to government agencies, traders 
 said.               
 
 NIGERIA SHARES
 Nigeria's all-share index rallied to its highest 
 level in a week on Friday, rising by 1.42 percent 
 to 20,480.86 points, spurred by gains in the 
 shares of United Bank for Africa          and 
 chocolate maker Cadbury             . 
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        appreciated for the 
 first time since the acting finance minister said 
 the local currency's strength should be capped, 
 aided by waning importer demand for dollars and 
 inflows from exporters.                
 
 KENYA RATES
 Kenya's rate decision next week is finely balanced 
 with half the analysts polled by Reuters 
 predicting a cut and half saying the bank will 
 remain cautious despite a fall in inflation in 
 February.                 
 
 TANZANIA ECONOMY  
 Tanzania's economic growth could ease moderately 
 this year and miss government targets as a 
 shortage of power hampers a rapidly developing 
 mining sector, a Reuters poll showed. 
                 
 
 UGANDA CURRENCY
 The Bank of Uganda stepped into the foreign 
 exchange market on Friday selling hard currency 
 after the shilling slipped to its lowest level 
 since Jan. 10 on the back of demand for dollars 
 from the oil sector.                
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 hana's cedi weakened against the dollar on the 
 back of increased corporate demand for the 
 greenback, traders said.                
 
 MAURITIUS TBILLS
 The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 182-day 
 Treasury bills eased to 4.08 percent at auction on 
 Friday from 4.09 percent at the previous sale, the 
 central bank said.                
 
