African Markets - Factors to watch on March 6
March 6, 2012 / 5:25 AM / in 6 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 6

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 KENYA - The central bank's Monetary Policy 
 Committee holds monthly meeting. At its last 
 meeting in February, it left its benchmark Central 
 Bank Rate unchanged at 18 percent.                
 MAURITIUS - Expecting inflation data for February. 
 The rate slowed to 6.4 percent in January from 6.5 
 percent previously.
 SEYCHELLES - Also expecting inflation data for 
 February later in the day.
 BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana is due to auction is 
 14 day certificate Treasury bills.
 SOMALIA - Mogadishu welcomes its first 
 international commercial flight by an established 
 carrier in more than two decades. The Turkish 
 airlines flight arrives to the conflict-torn 
 nation from Istanbul.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares and other growth-linked assets fell 
 on Tuesday as slowing economies in China and 
 Europe and tension over Iran dampened sentiment, 
 prompting investors to take profits from recent 
 rallies that had been driven by ample liquidity.
                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude climbed to nearly $124 on Tuesday as 
 fears of supply disruptions from Iran and 
 unresolved tensions over its nuclear program 
 outweighed concerns about demand and slowing 
 global economic growth.  
                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on 
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on 
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on 
                                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
 South Africa's rand was on track for its second 
 consecutive daily loss against the dollar, weighed 
 down by a gloomy global economic outlook which 
 dented emerging market sentiment.  
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
 South African stocks edged lower for a third 
 consecutive session, led by resource stocks like 
 Gold Fields          on the back of disappointing 
 growth data from top commodity consumer China.  
                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigeria's naira          strengthened 
 marginally against the U.S dollar on the interbank 
 market, but weakened at the official window as 
 strong demand for the greenback built  up at the 
 bi-weekly foreign exchange auction. 
                
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 The United States urged Nigeria to tackle an 
 Islamist insurgency in the north by bringing jobs 
 and development to the deprived region, and it 
 pledged to support Abuja in the task.  
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        slipped as importers 
 bought dollars ahead of a central bank decision on 
 interest rates that was seen as too close to call, 
 while stocks gained for a 10th straight day.  
                
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 The Ugandan shilling shed as much as 4.5 percent 
 against the dollar on Monday prompting the central 
 bank to try and stem the slide after worries about 
 the outlook for monetary policy undermined 
 confidence.                 
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 The Ghana cedi currency gave ground against the 
 U.S. dollar as corporate demand for the greenback 
 continued to outstrip supply, traders said.  
                
 
 MAURITIUS TBILLS
 Mauritius sold 300 million rupees ($10.3 million) 
 worth of 364-day Treasury bills at auction on 
 Monday at a weighted yield of 4.43 percent, down 
 from the 4.46 percent at a previous sale on Feb. 
 27, the central bank said.                
 
 ZAMBIA GLENCORE
 Zambia has closed a copper treatment plant 
 belonging to Glencore International's          
 Mopani Copper Mines for pollution violations, the 
 state environmental agency said.                 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on 
        
     For the latest base metals report click on 
         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

