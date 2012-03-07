FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on March 7
March 7, 2012 / 5:41 AM / 6 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 7

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 KENYA - The central bank auctions 182-day and 
 364-day Treasury bills worth a total of 6 billion 
 shillings.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares fell for the third day in a row on 
 Wednesday as investors grew more risk averse, with 
 renewed uncertainty over Greece's bailout and 
 mounting worries about slowing global economies 
 overshadowing support provided by ample liquidity. 
 
                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude climbed above $122 on Wednesday after 
 China said it would boost energy imports this year 
 while concerns persist over supply risks and 
 Iran's nuclear program, despite the country's 
 offer for talks with major powers. 
                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on 
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on 
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on 
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
 The rand fell against the dollar, reflecting 
 weakness in emerging market currencies as 
 investors fret about the euro zone debt crisis and 
 global growth, driving government bond yields to 
 one-month highs even after a strong debt auction. 
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
 The broad all share index          was down 1.95 
 percent to 33,368.17 after earlier falling over 2 
 percent as platinum shares plummeted. Lonmin 
         , the world's third largest platinum 
 producer, led the way, falling 5.55 percent. 
                 
 
 NIGERIA CHEVRON
 Chevron Corp.         said that a raging fire that 
 followed a gas explosion at its Funiwa well just 
 off the coast of Nigeria had gone out by itself.  
                
 
 NIGERIA VIOLENCE
 Ethnic violence in a remote part of Nigeria's 
 "middlebelt" has killed 16 people and wounded 20, 
 after Fulani herdsmen raided a village there, 
 Benue state authorities said.                
 
 KENYA RATES
 Kenya's central bank held its key interest rate 
 steady for a third month in a row on Tuesday after 
 worrying signs from its neighbour Uganda of the 
 risks of easing policy before inflation slows 
 markedly.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        firmed against the 
 dollar after the central bank held its benchmark 
 rate prompting those investors who had 
 expected a cut to sell dollars, while stocks 
 extended their rally to an 11th straight day.  
                
 
 UGANDA CURRENCY
 The Ugandan shilling        fell 1.5 percent in 
 the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, 
 extending a losing streak that has seen it fall 
 more than 8 percent since policymakers took a 
 second step to ease record high interest rates 
 last week.                
 
 UGANDA CENTRAL BANKER
 Lawmakers from Uganda's ruling party, the National 
 Resistance Movement, voted to clear the central 
 bank governor of corruption allegations and 
 dismiss a recommendation by a parliamentary report 
 calling for his sacking.                
 
 MAURITIUS INFLATION
 Mauritius' annual average inflation              
 slid for the third straight month to 6.2 percent 
 in February from 6.4 percent in the previous 
 month, the statistics office said.
                
 
 ZAMBIA MINING
 About 2,000 workers at Canada's First Quantum 
 Minerals Ltd         flagship Zambian copper mine 
 on Tuesday returned to work following appeals from 
 the company and labour unions.
                  
 
 ZIMBABWE MINING
 Zimbabwe is set to announce on Wednesday the fate 
 of Impala Platinum's          shareholding in its 
 local unit after latest talks on black ownership 
 ended in deadlock, the state-controlled Herald 
 newspaper said.                
 
 BOTSWANA TBILLS
 The weighted average yield on Botswana 3-month 
 Treasury bills fell to 5.38 percent from 5.53 
 percent a month ago, the central bank said.
                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on 
        
     For the latest base metals report click on 
         
     For the latest crude oil report click on       
 
  	
  ((Email: nairobi.newsroom@reuters.com; tel: +254 20 222 4717

