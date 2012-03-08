FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on March 8
#Financial Services and Real Estate
March 8, 2012

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 8

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 8 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators,
debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 4 billion 
 shillings.
 *MAURITIUS - The central Bank of Mauritius auctions 91-day Treasury Bills worth a 
 total 400 million rupees.
 *ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions 91-day, 182-day, 273-day and 364-day Treasury bills.
 *MOZAMBIQUE - Mozambique to release inflation data for January anytime stating on 
 Thursday. Mozambique's consumer inflation slowed to 6.14 percent year-on-year in 
 December from 8.6 percent in November.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares recovered on Thursday on brightening prospects for Greece to secure a 
 crucial bond swap to avoid a messy default and U.S. data suggesting a recovery in the 
 labour market ahead of key jobs figures.                 
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude was steady above $124 a barrel on Thursday on hopes that Greece would win 
 enough creditor support to avoid a messy default, while promising jobs data from top 
 oil consumer, the United States, also supported prices.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African government bonds edged higher on Wednesday and the rand was little 
 changed against the dollar in very thin trading as the market took a breather from a 
 bout of profit-taking that drove the currency as much as 1.7 percent weaker the 
 previous day.                
     Also, stocks rebounded on Wednesday after their heaviest one-day loss in over 3 
 months in the previous session, led by Africa's biggest telecoms group, MTN Group 
         , which cheered investors by jacking up its dividend cover.                 
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian naira          firmed against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on 
 Wednesday, supported by large dollar sales by state-owned energy company NNPC and 
 expectations of additional dollar inflows in the coming days, traders said. 
                
 
 NIGERIA CRUDE OIL
 British oil firm Afren          said it hoped to bring a field discovered in Nigeria 
 in January into production in the "near-term", after tests on the oil proved 
 successful.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        gained against the dollar on Wednesday a day after the 
 central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady for the third month in a row, 
 while stocks gained for a 12th straight day.
     At close of trade, commercial banks quoted the local currency at 82.70/90 per 
 dollar, stronger than Tuesday's close of 82.95/83.15.                
     The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index          extended it 
 winning streak to a 12th straight session, up 0.53 percent to 3,380.27 points. 
 
 KENYA BANK RESULTS
 Kenya's Co-operative Bank           said on Thursday full-year 2011 pretax profit rose 
 10 percent to 6.3 billion Kenyan shillings ($76.1 million) after its loan book grew by 
 just over a quarter.                
     Also, Equity Bank           said its pretax profit had risen 42 percent to 12.83 
 billion shillings.                
 
 TANZANIA ECONOMY
 Tanzania's central bank said on Wednesday that economic growth could beat its 6.0 
 percent forecast for fiscal year 2011/12, with inflation falling to single digits by 
 the June year-end, despite power shortages and a sluggish global economy. 
                
 
 SEYCHELLES FINANCE MINISTER
 Seychelles' president on Wednesday appointed the Indian Ocean archipelago's central 
 bank governor, Pierre Laporte, to the position of the country's finance minister 
 replacing Danny Faure during a cabinet reshuffle.                
 
 SOUTH SUDAN PETROLEUM
 South Sudan, locked in a row over oil transit fees with neighbour Sudan, said on 
 Wednesday it plans to build a temporary underwater oil pipeline along the Nile as part 
 of a project to deliver crude for export from ports in Kenya and Djibouti. 
                
 
 ZIMBABWE MINING
 Impala Platinum         , the world's second-biggest producer, has made an 
 "irrevocable offer" to hand over a 29.5 percent stake in its Zimplats          unit to 
 a Zimbabwe state-run fund, a senior minister said on Wednesday.                
 
($1 = 1573.000 Tanzanian Shillings)

