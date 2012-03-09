FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on March 9
#Financial Services and Real Estate
March 9, 2012 / 5:46 AM / 6 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 9

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 MAURITIUS - The central bank sells 273-day 
 Treasury Bills worth a total 500 million rupees.
 NIGERIA - Expecting the latest data on foreign 
 capital flows from the stock exchange.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Tokyo stocks jumped to a seven-month high on 
 Friday as Asian shares rose on signs Greece is a 
 step nearer to averting a default, although 
 momentum may be checked by caution ahead of U.S. 
 data that is expected to confirm a labour market 
 recovery.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude rose above $125 a barrel on Friday, 
 posting its sixth weekly gain in seven, as Greece 
 successfully closed its bond swap offer for 
 creditors, a key step towards securing an 
 international bailout to avoid a messy default.   
                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on 
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on 
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on 
                
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 Kenya and Tanzania's shillings look set to gain 
 against the dollar next week, with the Kenyan 
 currency pushing towards the 82 to the dollar 
 level that a minister said last month should not 
 be crossed.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
 South Africa's rand gained for the second day 
 against the dollar as confidence returned to 
 investors to take on risky assets with Greece 
 closer to sidestepping a messy default.  
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
 South African shares staged their second straight 
 day of gains on Thursday led by Aspen Pharmacare 
         , as robust local results and brighter 
 news on the Greek front cheered investors.  
                
 
 NIGERIA SECURIY
 A Briton and an Italian held hostage in Nigeria 
 were killed by their captors on Thursday as a 
 joint British-Nigerian rescue mission stormed a 
 compound to try to free the men, witnesses and 
 security officials said.
                
 
 NIGERIA OIL CORRUPTION
 Jolted by a public outcry since the start of the 
 year, Nigeria's government has announced a series 
 of measures to address oil industry corruption in 
 the world's eighth biggest producer. It is an 
 issue that may come to define Goodluck Jonathan's 
 presidency.                    
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        firmed, supported by 
 exporters in the horticulture sector selling 
 dollars while stocks rallied to a three-month high 
 on the back of more positive company results. 
                
 
 KENYA TREASURY BILLS
 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day 
 Treasury bill            fell to 17.983 percent at 
 auction from 18.745 percent last week in an under 
 subscribed sale, the central bank said. 
                
 
 TANZANIA INVESTMENT    
 Foreign direct investment in Tanzania rose 8.5 
 percent in 2010 to $700 million, largely driven by 
 the tourism, manufacturing and farming sectors, a 
 senior investment official said on Tuesday.  
                 
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 The Ghana Stock Exchange is targeting a total of 
 50 listed companies within five years, up from 34, 
 and will launch an alternative market this year to 
 enable smaller companies to raise capital, its 
 deputy managing director said.  
                
 
 IVORY COAST POLITICS
 Ivory Coast's prime minister Guillaume Soro and 
 his cabinet resigned on Thursday, paving the way 
 for the formation of a broader coalition 
 government after parliamentary elections late last 
 year.                
 
 MAURITIUS TREASURY BILLS
 The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 91-day 
 Treasury bills dropped to 3.83 percent on Thursday 
 on the back of heavy demand from 3.91 percent at 
 the previous sale, the central bank said.
                  
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on 
        
     For the latest base metals report click on 
         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.