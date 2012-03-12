FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on March 12
March 12, 2012 / 5:15 AM / 6 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 12

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 12 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 *MOZAMBIQUE - Mozambique's central bank announces latest decision on its key 
 lending rate. The Bank left the rate unchanged at 15.0 percent in February.
 *KENYA - International Monetary Fund's mission to Kenya holds a news conference 
 after a visit to the country to discuss with authorities recent economic 
 developments, broad government policies, budget execution, and monetary and 
 exchange rate trends.
 *KENYA - Kenya hosts the Horn of Africa Conference on Infrastructure and 
 Investment bringing ministers and technical experts from the region and senior 
 officials from development cooperation agencies and financing institutions.
 *KENYA - Kenya Airways           holds a media briefing on its rights issue, 
 approved by regulator Capital Markets Authority on Friday.                
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares fell on Monday as investors paused to assess the effect of strong 
 U.S. jobs data, which scaled back expectations for more easing ahead of this 
 week's Federal Reserve meeting, while uncertainty over Chinese growth also weighed 
 on sentiment.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil fell in the first of four sessions on Monday, with Brent slipping towards 
 $125, as weak Chinese exports heightened demand fears, countering support from 
 supply disruption worries in the Middle East and Africa and a brightening U.S. 
 economic outlook.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's government bonds weakened on Friday and the rand retreated nearly 1 
 percent against a resurgent dollar as investors found little incentive to take on 
 risky assets, with nagging debt problems in Europe still casting a shadow. 
                
     South African stocks managed their third straight session in the black on 
 Friday, cheered by the unveiling of lower-than-expected power price increases and 
 a court dismissal of a bid to unwind Wal-Mart's         $2.4 billion acquisition 
 of Massmart         .                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's interbank lending rates fell further this week to an average of 14.25 
 percent compared to last week's 14.41 percent after additional cash inflows from 
 the excess crude account disbursal hit the market on Wednesday, traders said on 
 Friday.                
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Christian youths killed at least 10 people in reprisal attacks after a suspected 
 suicide bomber hit a Catholic church in the central Nigerian city of Jos on 
 Sunday, killing three people, authorities said.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        held steady on Friday, kept in check by central bank 
 buying of dollars as a funding squeeze worsened, pushing interbank rates higher. 
     The shilling closed at 82.60/80 per dollar, barely moving from Thursday's 
 close of 82/65.85. 
     On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index          
 inched up by 0.2 percent to 3,401.6 points, near a three-month high and helped by 
 investors buying shares on the view that some were undervalued after good 
 full-year earnings results.               
 
 KENYA SECURITY
 Kenya blamed Somali al Shabaab rebels on Sunday for grenade attacks that killed at 
 least six people and wounded scores at a bus station near the heart of the capital 
 Nairobi a day earlier.                
 
 KENYA ICC CASE
 The International Criminal Court on Friday rejected appeals from Kenya's former 
 finance minister and three others to have charges against them dropped relating to 
 the country's 2007 election violence.                
 
 GHANA GOLD OUTPUT
 Ghana's full-year gold production declined by a few percentage points last year 
 but is expected to rise in 2012, the head of its Chamber of Mines said on Friday. 
                
 
 GAMBIA POLITICS
 Six Gambian opposition parties said on Thursday they will boycott a parliamentary 
 election due to be held later this month, saying it would not be transparent and 
 urging mediators to secure a postponement of the vote.                
 
 SENEGAL POLITICS 
 Senegal opposition candidates who combined won over 65 percent of the ballot in a 
 first round presidential election rallied on Saturday behind Macky Sall to 
 challenge incumbent President Abdoulaye Wade in the second round on March 25.
 
 CAMEROON POWER PLANT
 Cameroon and U.S. emerging markets energy developer Joule Africa signed a 
 memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop a $1 billion 450 MW Kpep 
 Hydroelectric Project in the Central African nation, the parties said on Friday. 
                
 
