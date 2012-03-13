FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on March 13
#Financial Services and Real Estate
March 13, 2012 / 5:45 AM / in 6 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 13

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 13 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 *KENYA - Standard Chartered Bank Kenya           to release its full year 2011 
 earnings results.
 *BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana to auction its 14-day certificate Treasury bill.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks rose to their highest in a week, while the dollar hovered below an 
 11-month high against the yen on Tuesday, supported by recent signs of improvement in 
 the U.S. economy, ahead of a policy decision by the Federal Reserve.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude rebounded towards $126 on Tuesday as investors awaited comments from the 
 U.S. central bank after the outlook improved for the world's largest economy amid 
 simmering tension between the West and Iran that could threaten oil supply. 
                
   
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 SAUDI AFRICA FUND
 Prominent African private equity firm Kingdom Zephyr is in talks with investors on the 
 future of its $490 million fund after the departure of its rainmaker forced the 
 closure of its South African office, according to sources familiar with the matter. 
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks edged lower on Monday, snapping three straight days of gains as 
 worries about softer demand in commodity-consuming giant China hit resource firms such 
 as Kumba Iron Ore         .                
     Also, the rand steadied against the dollar on Monday, with investors preferring to 
 take small profits within a two-week trading range pending fresh direction from data 
 due later in the week.                  
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian naira          weakened against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on 
 Monday, on strong demand by some banks filling their customers' needs for dollars, as 
 dollar liquidity gradually dries up in the market, traders said.                
 
 NIGERIA FUEL IMPORTS
 Nigeria's fuel regulator said on Monday it has issued gasoline import contracts for 
 the second quarter, the first tender result since a public outcry forced the 
 government to back down on plans to scrap consumer petrol subsidies in January. 
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        firmed to more than a one-year high on Monday, and traders 
 said the unit could gain further after the Treasury said it preferred a stable 
 exchange rate to pegging the shilling to the dollar, while stocks broke a 14-day 
 rally.
    The shilling closed at 82.15/35 against the dollar, a level last reached on Feb 28, 
 2011, and 0.6 percent firmer than Friday's close of 82.60/80.
     The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index          fell marginally 
 by 0.05 percent to 3,399.97 points.
 
 KENYA ECONOMY
 Kenya's economy is likely to grow 5 percent in 2012 while its monetary policy will 
 help cut inflation to below 10 percent and eventually pave the way for interest rate 
 cuts, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.                
     Also, acting finance minister said on Monday that he was more concerned about 
 maintaining exchange rate stability rather than pegging the shilling to a certain 
 level to the dollar.                 
 
 KENYA AIRWAYS RIGHTS ISSUE
 Kenya Airways           has priced its $250 million cash call at 14 shillings ($0.17) 
 per share, a 32 percent discount to the shares' average price over the last three 
 months, it said on Monday.                
 
 SEYCHELLES ECONOMY
 Seychelles' economy is expected to grow by 2.8 percent this year, from an estimated 
 4.9 percent in 2011, hurt by a slowdown in tourism due to the euro zone debt crisis in 
 its main market, the International Monetary Fund said.                
 
 ETHIOPIA INFLATION
 Ethiopia's year-on-year rate of inflation              rose in February to 36.3 
 percent from 32 percent a month ago, official data showed on Monday.                
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 Ghana's cedi extended its depreciation against the dollar on Monday after losing 0.53 
 percent week-on-week last Friday on high corporate demand for the greenback, traders 
 said.                
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Ivory Coast's 2011/12 mid crop output will fall slightly below the average production 
 over the past five years due to dry weather, which is also likely to harm quality, 
 international exporters said on Monday.                
 
 IVORY COAST POLITICS
 Ivory Coast's ex-rebel chief Guillaume Soro was elected head of the West African 
 state's new parliament on Monday, four days after resigning as prime minister. 
                
 
 SENEGAL POLITICS
 Asked what might happen if Senegalese President Abdoulaye Wade is declared winner of 
 the West African country's elections, student Nando da Silva mouths the sound of an 
 explosion: "Boom!"
     The clamour for change and renewal in one of Africa's most stable states is 
 colliding headlong with Wade's disputed bid for a third term, setting up a ballot-box 
 battle many see as a test for electoral democracy in the world's poorest continent. 
                
 
 GUINEA DEBT RELIEF
 Guinea has taken the necessary measures to qualify for debt cancellation as soon as 
 possible, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday, further underscoring renewed 
 donor confidence in a country that has emerged from military rule.                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE RATE
 Mozambique's central bank cut its key lending rate by 125 basis points to boost 
 lending to the private sector and help the economy reach a 7.5 percent growth forecast 
 for this year, the bank said in a statement on Monday.                
 
 MALAWI CURRENCY
 Malawi will introduce a new 1,000 kwacha note in July to combat rising inflation that 
 has eroded the value of the currency, Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor Perks Ligoya 
 said on Monday.                
 
