FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on March 14
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
March 14, 2012 / 5:25 AM / 6 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 14

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 14 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 *THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - The International Criminal Court rules on Congolese 
 warlord Thomas Lubanga, who is accused of conscripting, training and arming 
 hundreds of child soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo's 1998-2003 
 conflict.
     This is the first ruling by the ICC since it was set up in The Hague as the 
 world's first war crimes court.
 *GHANA - Ghana due to release inflation data for February. 
 *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion 
 shillings. 
 *KENYA -Energy Regulatory Commission issues its fuel monthly price review. Fuel 
 prices have a significant impact on the country's inflation.
 *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius to auction 1.5 billion rupees of a reopened 5.5 pct 
 three-year Treasury note 
 *KENYA - Nation Media Group          releases its full year earning results. 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 The dollar jumped against the euro and the yen on Tuesday after comments by the 
 Federal Reserve drove down expectations that it would further 
 ease monetary policy, and U.S. stocks notched multi-year highs on optimism on the 
 economy and after JPMorgan raised its dividend.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude eased towards $126 on Wednesday as expectations for a build in U.S. 
 crude inventories offset improving economic sentiment in the world's top oil 
 consumer.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks bounced back on Tuesday led by resource stocks such as Lonmin 
          and African Rainbow Minerals          as platinum rallied for a fifth day 
 in a row and following encouraging confidence data from Germany.                
     And the rand was steady in its recent range on Tuesday, with investors awaiting 
 comments from U.S. Federal Reserve at 1815 GMT, especially on any fresh monetary 
 stimulus measures which could pump more cash into the global economy and buoy 
 emerging markets.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian Stock Exchange said on Tuesday share purchases by foreign investors 
 leapt 80 percent to 512 billion naira ($3.23 bln) last year, despite an overall 
 fall in the main stock index in the same period.                       
 
 NIGERIA ECONOMY
 Nigeria's economy grew at a faster rate in the fourth quarter last year than the 
 previous three months because of a stronger performance in the non-oil sector, 
 particularly telecoms, data showed on Tuesday.                
 
 NIGERIA ZENITH BANK
 Nigeria's Zenith Bank              expects to grow its loan book by 20 percent to 
 almost 1 trillion naira ($6 billion) this year as it targets the manufacturing and 
 infrastructure sectors, its chief executive said on Tuesday.                
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 At least seven people were killed in separate attacks by suspected Islamist 
 militants targeting security patrols in northern Nigeria on Tuesday, police said. 
                   
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        held steady at a near 13-month high on Tuesday, 
 supported by high lending rates and reduced dollar demand, while shares fell as 
 investors booked profits after a three-week-long rally. 
      At close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 82.20/40 against 
 the dollar, barely changed from 82.15/35 Monday's close.
     The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index          fell 1.22 
 percent to close at 3,358.60 points.                
 
 KENYA STANDARD CHARTERED BANK
 Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya           reversed loss-making positions in its 
 trading book during the second-half of last year to secure a 7 percent increase in 
 pretax profit to 8.3 billion shillings ($100.67 million), it said on Tuesday. 
                
 
 KENYA ATHI RIVER MINING
 Kenyan cement maker Athi River Mining          expects sales and profit to grow 30 
 percent this year provided it can resolve a dispute with the national environmental 
 agency which has ordered it to shut down a clinker plant.                
 
 TANZANIA ECONOMY
 Tanzania's economy is projected to expand by 6.5 to 7 percent in 2012-13, up from 
 about 6.3 percent in 2011, with its deficit cut to 5.5 percent of gross domestic 
 product, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.                
 
 GHANA COCOA
 Ghana's cocoa production this season will rival last year's record 1 million-tonne 
 crop due to improved weather and farming techniques, the West African country's 
 cocoa regulator told Reuters on Tuesday.                
 
 IVORY COAST POLITICS
 Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara kept a promise to a key ally on Tuesday by 
 naming his new prime minister, Jeannot Kouadio Ahoussou, from the ranks of the PDCI 
 party - the only major change in his newly announced government.                
 
 ZAMBIA ECONOMY
 Economic growth in Zambia is expected to pick up this year to reflect strong growth 
 in copper production and non-maize agriculture, the International Monetary fund 
 (IMF) said on Tuesday.                
 
 ZIMBABWE MINING
 Impala Platinum         , the world's second-biggest platinum producer, has bowed 
 to Zimbabwe's pressure to surrender a 51 percent stake in its Zimplats          
 unit to local black investors, the company announced on Tuesday.                
 
 ANGOLA SONANGOL
 Angola's Sonangol is in talks to buy a direct stake in Portugal's Galp Energia 
          , which holds interests in four oil blocks and a gas export project 
 offshore Angola, a senior executive from the state-run African oil company said. 
                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.