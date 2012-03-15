FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on March 15
#Financial Services and Real Estate
March 15, 2012 / 5:20 AM / 6 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 15

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 15 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 *Rwanda, Tanzania and Zimbabwe due to release their February inflation data.
 *MAURITIUS - The central Bank of Mauritius to auction 500 million rupees' worth of 
 364-day Treasury bills.
 *KENYA -Central Bank auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 4 billion shillings.
 *ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions Treasury bills of various maturities.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares eased on Thursday on renewed concerns about Chinese growth, but a 
 brighter global economic outlook underpinned the dollar and kept investor risk 
 appetite intact, reducing the appeal of safe-haven government debts.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 U.S. oil futures inched up in Asian trading on Thursday as strong U.S. economic data, 
 signalling a recovery in the world's largest economy and supply worries spurred by 
 tensions over Iran's nuclear programme supported oil prices.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks rose for a second straight day on Wednesday as a slightly 
 brighter outlook for the U.S. economy from the U.S. Federal Reserve boosted shares of 
 resource firms like Lonmin          and Kumba Iron Ore         .                
     The rand tumbled over two percent against the dollar after surprisingly weak 
 retail sales data while a strong dollar on Wednesday jolted the currency out of its 
 recent lethargy.                
 
 ECOBANK AFRICA EXPANSION
 Pan-African Ecobank Transnational          is near the end of its geographic expansion 
 across Africa and now plans to focus on organic growth to be among the top three banks 
 in each of the over 30 countries it operates in, its CEO said on Wednesday. 
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Electronic trading in the Kenyan shilling        was interrupted on Wednesday after 
 one of the east African country's major communications links was cut, while stocks 
 fell nearly one percent for the second day in a row on profit taking. 
     Some commercial banks quoted the local currency at 82.25/45 per dollar, slightly 
 weaker than Tuesday's close of 82.20/40. 
     On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index          fell 0.8 
 percent to close at 3,332.89 points.                
 
 KENYA HOTELIER
 Kenyan hotelier TPS Eastern Africa           posted a 23 percent jump in 2011 pretax 
 profit to 853 million shillings ($10.4 million), even though security alerts hurt 
 business in the fourth quarter.                
 
 KENYA NATION MEDIA GROUP
 Kenya's Nation Media Group          expects double-digit revenue and profit growth in 
 the next two years, thanks to a rise in circulation and advertising income, its chief 
 executive said on Wednesday.                
 
 DJIBOUTI PORTS
 Djibouti's port authority is close to securing $4.4 billion  from international banks 
 to finance the building of five new ports in the next four years to meet growing 
 demand for trade boosted by South Sudan's gaining of independence.                
 
 GHANA INFLATION
 Annual inflation in Ghana fell slightly to 8.6 percent in February from 8.7 percent in 
 January, due to declining food prices, Ghana's national statistics office said on 
 Wednesday.                
 
 GHANA TULLOW OIL
 UK-based oil explorer Tullow Oil         said profit soared last year thanks to the 
 ramp up of a major new field in Ghana, allowing the company to announce a doubling of 
 its dividend.                
 
 IVORY COAST ECONOMY
 Ivory Coast's economy will grow 8 percent in 2012 after contracting 5.1 percent in 
 2011, on stronger-than-expected post-conflict recovery, the International Monetary 
 Fund said on Wednesday after meeting with Ivorian authorities.                
 
 CAMEROON CEMENT PLANT
 A land dispute that has halted construction of Dangote Group's              $115 
 million cement plant in Cameroon will be resolved amicably and the project completed 
 on time, a government official said on Wednesday.                
 
 ZIMBABWE MINING
 South Africa's Impala Platinum          said on Wednesday that the Zimbabwean 
 government would have to find the money to buy the 31 percent stake it wanted in its 
 local unit Zimplats          or the stake would not be transferred.                
     Also, the platinum miner's surrender to Zimbabwean demands for it to hand a 
 majority stake in its local unit to black investors will embolden President Robert 
 Mugabe's ZANU-PF party to pressure other foreign companies before elections expected 
 this year.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

