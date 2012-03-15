African Markets - Factors to watch on March 15

NAIROBI, March 15 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: *Rwanda, Tanzania and Zimbabwe due to release their February inflation data. *MAURITIUS - The central Bank of Mauritius to auction 500 million rupees' worth of 364-day Treasury bills. *KENYA -Central Bank auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 4 billion shillings. *ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions Treasury bills of various maturities. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares eased on Thursday on renewed concerns about Chinese growth, but a brighter global economic outlook underpinned the dollar and kept investor risk appetite intact, reducing the appeal of safe-haven government debts. WORLD OIL PRICES U.S. oil futures inched up in Asian trading on Thursday as strong U.S. economic data, signalling a recovery in the world's largest economy and supply worries spurred by tensions over Iran's nuclear programme supported oil prices. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks rose for a second straight day on Wednesday as a slightly brighter outlook for the U.S. economy from the U.S. Federal Reserve boosted shares of resource firms like Lonmin and Kumba Iron Ore . The rand tumbled over two percent against the dollar after surprisingly weak retail sales data while a strong dollar on Wednesday jolted the currency out of its recent lethargy. ECOBANK AFRICA EXPANSION Pan-African Ecobank Transnational is near the end of its geographic expansion across Africa and now plans to focus on organic growth to be among the top three banks in each of the over 30 countries it operates in, its CEO said on Wednesday. KENYA MARKETS Electronic trading in the Kenyan shilling was interrupted on Wednesday after one of the east African country's major communications links was cut, while stocks fell nearly one percent for the second day in a row on profit taking. Some commercial banks quoted the local currency at 82.25/45 per dollar, slightly weaker than Tuesday's close of 82.20/40. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index fell 0.8 percent to close at 3,332.89 points. KENYA HOTELIER Kenyan hotelier TPS Eastern Africa posted a 23 percent jump in 2011 pretax profit to 853 million shillings ($10.4 million), even though security alerts hurt business in the fourth quarter. KENYA NATION MEDIA GROUP Kenya's Nation Media Group expects double-digit revenue and profit growth in the next two years, thanks to a rise in circulation and advertising income, its chief executive said on Wednesday. DJIBOUTI PORTS Djibouti's port authority is close to securing $4.4 billion from international banks to finance the building of five new ports in the next four years to meet growing demand for trade boosted by South Sudan's gaining of independence. GHANA INFLATION Annual inflation in Ghana fell slightly to 8.6 percent in February from 8.7 percent in January, due to declining food prices, Ghana's national statistics office said on Wednesday. GHANA TULLOW OIL UK-based oil explorer Tullow Oil said profit soared last year thanks to the ramp up of a major new field in Ghana, allowing the company to announce a doubling of its dividend. IVORY COAST ECONOMY Ivory Coast's economy will grow 8 percent in 2012 after contracting 5.1 percent in 2011, on stronger-than-expected post-conflict recovery, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday after meeting with Ivorian authorities. CAMEROON CEMENT PLANT A land dispute that has halted construction of Dangote Group's $115 million cement plant in Cameroon will be resolved amicably and the project completed on time, a government official said on Wednesday. ZIMBABWE MINING South Africa's Impala Platinum said on Wednesday that the Zimbabwean government would have to find the money to buy the 31 percent stake it wanted in its local unit Zimplats or the stake would not be transferred. Also, the platinum miner's surrender to Zimbabwean demands for it to hand a majority stake in its local unit to black investors will embolden President Robert Mugabe's ZANU-PF party to pressure other foreign companies before elections expected this year. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on