FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-African Markets - Factors to watch on March 16
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
March 16, 2012 / 5:35 AM / in 6 years

REFILE-African Markets - Factors to watch on March 16

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Removes extraneous reference to Tanzania currency conversion)	
    NAIROBI, March 16 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 *RWANDA - Rwanda Central Bank announces its latest repo rate decision. It 
 raised its key lending rate to 7 percent in November, from 6.5 percent 
 previously.
 *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth 400 
 million rupees.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares edged higher on Friday while the dollar took a breather as its 
 recent broad rally spurred some profit taking, with a fresh batch of 
 encouraging U.S. economic data further underpinning investor sentiment. 
                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude rebounded above $123 on Friday after a sharp sell off the previous 
 session, as rising tensions between Iran and the West fuelled an oil rally 
 that has forced Western leaders to prepare a release of their strategic oil 
 reserves.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 The Kenyan shilling is seen firming against the dollar in the next week to 
 Thursday, while the Ugandan shilling and Nigerian naira is expected to weaken, 
 traders said.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks edged down on Thursday, as shares of Assore          and 
 other commodities firms were hit by concerns of overheated valuations, while 
 Investec          slumped after it said it expected lower full-year earnings. 
                
     Also, the rand gained over one percent against the dollar on Thursday with 
 the previous session's heavy losses believed to have been too fast and too 
 soon, even though the local unit is expected to be weaker in coming sessions. 
                 
 
 NIGERIA BUDGET
 Nigeria's parliament passed the 2012 budget on Thursday with higher 
 expenditure than the finance minister advised, risking further delays to 
 implementing spending plans if President Goodluck Jonathan refuses to approve 
 them.                                
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Nigeria's government has in the last week held its first indirect peace talks 
 with Islamist sect Boko Haram, meeting mediators to discuss a possible 
 ceasefire, political and diplomatic sources told Reuters on Thursday. 
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        slipped against the dollar on Thursday weighed by 
 demand for dollars from corporate customers, while shares fell for the third 
 straight day with Standard Chartered           edging 3 percent lower.
      At close of trade, commercial banks posted the shilling at 82.75/95 to 
 the dollar, down from the previous day's close of 82.20/40.
     On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index           
 inched down 0.2 percent to close at 3,326.35 points.                
 
 KENYA TOURISM
 Kenya expects tourism revenues to fall this year as the euro zone crisis hits 
 confidence in key markets and foreign governments issue travel alerts over the 
 threat from Somalian militants, its tourism minister said on Thursday. 
                
 
 KENYA BANKING
 Standard Chartered Bank Kenya           is likely to raise an unspecified 
 amount of capital next year to support strong growth in lending and plans to 
 start operations in neighbouring countries, its chief executive 
 said.               
 
 KENYA TAXATION
 Kenya has proposed a bill to scrap all taxes on basic commodities including 
 maize, wheat flour, milk, bread and medical supplies to rein in inflation that 
 has fanned widespread discontent.                 
 
 TANZANIA INFLATION
 Inflation in Tanzania dipped only slightly to 19.4 percent in February from 
 19.7 percent in January due to slowing food prices, leaving the country 
 struggling to meet its target of single digit inflation by June. 
                
 
 TANZANIA RICHLAND RESOURCES
 London-listed Richland Resources          posted a 24 percent rise in 
 full-year 2011 revenues, helped by increased sales of tanzanite despite prices 
 of the blue-violet gemstone being under pressure, and expects production to 
 rise further this year.                
 
 RWANDA INFLATION
 Rwanda's consumer price index for urban areas rose 1.04 percent in February on 
 the back of higher food prices, pushing the annual inflation rate              
 to 7.85 percent from 7.81 percent a month earlier, data showed on Thursday. 
                
 
 MAURITIUS SUN RESORTS
 Mauritius-based luxury hotel group Sun Resorts           full-year pretax 
 profit dropped 9 percent in 2011 due to higher taxes, and it said on Thursday 
 the first quarter of 2012 was likely to be challenging.                
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 Shares in pan-African bank, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated          rose 
 10 percent, helping the GSE Composite index snap a two straight session loss.
     The GSE Financial Stocks index was also up 10.19 points, or 1.1 percent, 
 to 899.71 points.                
 
 GHANA ECONOMY
 Ghana's current pact with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will end in 
 June this year and the government is still considering whether to sign up to a 
 new programme with the agency, Finance Minister Kwabena Duffuor said on 
 Thursday.                
 
 ANGOLA SMALL BUSINESSES
 Angola plans to invest $1.8 billion to help create small and medium 
 businesses, develop existing ones and reduce the economy's dependence on the 
 state, Jornal de Angola said on Thursday, citing a statement from the 
 country's president.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.