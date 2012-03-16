REFILE-African Markets - Factors to watch on March 16

(Removes extraneous reference to Tanzania currency conversion) NAIROBI, March 16 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: *RWANDA - Rwanda Central Bank announces its latest repo rate decision. It raised its key lending rate to 7 percent in November, from 6.5 percent previously. *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth 400 million rupees. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares edged higher on Friday while the dollar took a breather as its recent broad rally spurred some profit taking, with a fresh batch of encouraging U.S. economic data further underpinning investor sentiment. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rebounded above $123 on Friday after a sharp sell off the previous session, as rising tensions between Iran and the West fuelled an oil rally that has forced Western leaders to prepare a release of their strategic oil reserves. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES The Kenyan shilling is seen firming against the dollar in the next week to Thursday, while the Ugandan shilling and Nigerian naira is expected to weaken, traders said. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks edged down on Thursday, as shares of Assore and other commodities firms were hit by concerns of overheated valuations, while Investec slumped after it said it expected lower full-year earnings. Also, the rand gained over one percent against the dollar on Thursday with the previous session's heavy losses believed to have been too fast and too soon, even though the local unit is expected to be weaker in coming sessions. NIGERIA BUDGET Nigeria's parliament passed the 2012 budget on Thursday with higher expenditure than the finance minister advised, risking further delays to implementing spending plans if President Goodluck Jonathan refuses to approve them. NIGERIA SECURITY Nigeria's government has in the last week held its first indirect peace talks with Islamist sect Boko Haram, meeting mediators to discuss a possible ceasefire, political and diplomatic sources told Reuters on Thursday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling slipped against the dollar on Thursday weighed by demand for dollars from corporate customers, while shares fell for the third straight day with Standard Chartered edging 3 percent lower. At close of trade, commercial banks posted the shilling at 82.75/95 to the dollar, down from the previous day's close of 82.20/40. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index inched down 0.2 percent to close at 3,326.35 points. KENYA TOURISM Kenya expects tourism revenues to fall this year as the euro zone crisis hits confidence in key markets and foreign governments issue travel alerts over the threat from Somalian militants, its tourism minister said on Thursday. KENYA BANKING Standard Chartered Bank Kenya is likely to raise an unspecified amount of capital next year to support strong growth in lending and plans to start operations in neighbouring countries, its chief executive said. KENYA TAXATION Kenya has proposed a bill to scrap all taxes on basic commodities including maize, wheat flour, milk, bread and medical supplies to rein in inflation that has fanned widespread discontent. TANZANIA INFLATION Inflation in Tanzania dipped only slightly to 19.4 percent in February from 19.7 percent in January due to slowing food prices, leaving the country struggling to meet its target of single digit inflation by June. TANZANIA RICHLAND RESOURCES London-listed Richland Resources posted a 24 percent rise in full-year 2011 revenues, helped by increased sales of tanzanite despite prices of the blue-violet gemstone being under pressure, and expects production to rise further this year. RWANDA INFLATION Rwanda's consumer price index for urban areas rose 1.04 percent in February on the back of higher food prices, pushing the annual inflation rate to 7.85 percent from 7.81 percent a month earlier, data showed on Thursday. MAURITIUS SUN RESORTS Mauritius-based luxury hotel group Sun Resorts full-year pretax profit dropped 9 percent in 2011 due to higher taxes, and it said on Thursday the first quarter of 2012 was likely to be challenging. GHANA MARKETS Shares in pan-African bank, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated rose 10 percent, helping the GSE Composite index snap a two straight session loss. The GSE Financial Stocks index was also up 10.19 points, or 1.1 percent, to 899.71 points. GHANA ECONOMY Ghana's current pact with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will end in June this year and the government is still considering whether to sign up to a new programme with the agency, Finance Minister Kwabena Duffuor said on Thursday. ANGOLA SMALL BUSINESSES Angola plans to invest $1.8 billion to help create small and medium businesses, develop existing ones and reduce the economy's dependence on the state, Jornal de Angola said on Thursday, citing a statement from the country's president.