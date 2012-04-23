FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on April 23
April 23, 2012 / 5:10 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on April 23

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 23 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius sells 400 million rupees worth of 182-day Treasury
 bills.
 *NIGERIA - Statistics office releases inflation data for March.
 *Malawi buries former President Bingu wa Mutharika, who died this month after a
 heart attack.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares and the euro eased on Monday, but losses were kept in check after a
 report showed Chinese factory activity stabilising in April, alleviating worries
 about a sharp growth slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent held steady under $119 a barrel on Monday, as supply worries stemming from
 tightening Western sanctions on Iran and stabilising factory activity in China
 countered lingering concerns over the euro zone debt crisis.                
 
 INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND
 The head of the International Monetary Fund on Sunday renewed a push to fully fund
 a $17 billion lending package for poor countries, which are threatened by high oil
 prices and the risk of euro-zone contagion.                
     For more on IMF and World Bank finance ministers and central-bank governors'
 meetings, click on               
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                 
 
 AFRICA DEBT
 Kenyan debt costs are expected to ease after the central bank said it would borrow
 less in the 2011/12 fiscal year, while yields are expected to fall sharply at a
 sale of 3-year bonds in Uganda next week as economic conditions improve.
                
 
 SUDAN-SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT
 Sudan and newly-independent South Sudan accused each other of launching fresh
 attacks on their territories on Sunday as neither side showed any sign of bowing to
 global pressure to return to the negotiating table.                
     Also, South Sudan's seizure of a Sudanese oilfield has all but killed off hopes
 the two countries will settle their disputes soon and Khartoum may demand
 compensation before returning to talks, a Sudanese oil minister said on Sunday.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand and bonds ended the week firmer on Friday as positive sentiment
 got a lift from the Group of 20's commitment to help fight the euro zone's debt
 problems, completing a strong week for local assets.               
     Also, South African stocks rose for a fourth day on Friday as generic drug
 maker Aspen Pharmacare          hit an all-time high after announcing a $263
 million deal with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline                        
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's interbank lending rates climbed marginally this week to an average of
 14.50 percent, compared with 14.33 percent last week, after state-owned energy
 company NNPC recalled a portion of its deposits with banks, draining liquidity from
 the system.                 
 
 NIGERIA OIL
 Nigeria has terminated the contracts of two accounting firms involved in auditing
 its fuel subsidy payments, after a parliamentary inquiry found massive corruption
 in the government-run scheme, the finance ministry said on Saturday.
                
     Also, the country earned 726.77 billion naira ($4.63 billion) in oil revenues
 in March, down 5 percent from 766.77 billion naira in February due to production
 outages, the accountant general said on Friday.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The shilling        closed Friday's session at 83.10/30 per dollar, a level it has
 been trapped in three previous sessions, while the Nairobi Securities Exchange's
 benchmark NSE-20 Share Index          rose 0.6 percent to 3,554.46 points.
                
 
 KENYA INTEREST RATES
 Kenya's parliament has rejected a proposal to cap commercial banks' interest rates,
 ending months of anxiety by bankers who feared the move would crimp their earnings
 and lead to credit rationing.                
 
 EAST AFRICA EXPLORATION
 A row between Kenya and Somalia over their maritime border may deter multinational
 oil companies from exploring for oil and gas offshore east Africa, and a Somali
 official warned that the argument could escalate.                
 
 MAURITIUS ECONOMY
 Mauritius' trade deficit widened 43.8 percent to 7.6 billion rupees ($256.9
 million) in February from a year earlier, driven by a jump in the cost of mineral
 fuels and lubricants, official data showed on Friday.                
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 Ghana's cedi        fell to fresh lows against the dollar on Friday on higher
 demands for the greenback by local manufacturing and telecoms firms, traders said,
 defying renewed efforts by the central bank to prop up the local currency.
                
     Also, the Bank of Ghana said on Sunday the yield on its 91-day bill rose to
 14.48 at a April 20 auction from 13.85 percent at the last auction.                
 
 MALAWI FINANCING
 The head of the African Development Bank said on Sunday he is willing to provide
 $45 million in budget financing for Malawi to help new President Joyce Banda revive
 the struggling economy.                
 
 ZAMBIA MINING
 Glencore International's          Mopani Copper Mines has resumed production at its
 Zambian copper treatment plant, which was shut in March for pollution violations,
 it said on Saturday.                
 
