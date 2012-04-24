FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on April 24
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
April 24, 2012 / 5:21 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on April 24

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 24 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 *BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana announces its latest bank rate decision. The Bank
 left the bank rate unchanged at 9.5 percent in February. The bank will also
 auction 14-day certificate Treasury bills.
 *KENYA- President Mwai Kibaki to make a State of the Nation address in
 parliament.
 *Uganda hosts a one-day Nile Basin Oil and Gas Summit. The country expects to
 start small-scale crude oil production later this year.
 *Mozambique hosts a Mining, Oil, Gas & Energy conference on the African
 country's booming mining and energy sector.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares inched up on Tuesday but gains were limited as political
 uncertainty and disappointing data in Europe raised fears the euro zone could
 struggle to push through austerity measures and may stay in recession until
 late in the year.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude was steady under $119 a barrel on Tuesday as fears over the health
 of the euro zone economies and political uncertainty countered worries over a
 production stoppage in the North Sea and potential supply disruptions from
 Iran.                
 
 SUDAN, SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT
 Sudanese war planes bombed a market in the capital of South Sudan's
 oil-producing Unity State on Monday, residents and officials said, an attack
 the southern army called a declaration of war.                
 
 GLOBAL CRIME
 Crime generates an estimated $2.1 trillion in global annual proceeds - or 3.6
 percent of the world's gross domestic product - and the problem may be
 growing, a senior United Nations official said on Monday.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand fell nearly one percent against the dollar on Monday as
 emerging market currencies were sold in favour of the safer dollar in a
 risk-averse environment, putting the rand back in line with its peers after a
 week of out performance on domestic factors.                
     Also, Johannesburg shares slid nearly 2 percent on Monday, as nagging
 concerns about the European debt crisis sent shares of banks and miners
 sharply lower.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira          weakened marginally against the U.S dollar on the
 interbank market on Monday in a thin trade, as market dollar liquidity was
 sufficient to counter dollar demand from importers, traders said.
                
     Also, a poll of 10 analysts by Reuters on Monday showed Nigeria's naira
 should hold steady in the short term, buoyed by higher oil prices and a tight
 monetary policy, but gains could be hampered by rising inflation in the second
 half of the year.                
 
 NIGERIA OIL SPILL
 An oil spill in Nigeria for which Royal Dutch Shell is being sued for tens of
 millions of dollars in a London court was at least 60 times worse than it
 announced, a report by Amnesty International said on Monday, citing research
 it commissioned.                  
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        closed Monday trade at 83.15/35 to the dollar,
 barely changed from Friday's close of 83.10/30, while the Nairobi Securities
 Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index          rose for a fifth straight session,
 up 0.5 percent to 3,571.20 points.                 
 
 KENYA FUEL
 Kenya has bought more than 450,000 tonnes of oil products for May and June,
 about 15 percent more than previous volumes, and marking its biggest volumes
 sought for this year, as demand continues to outpace refining capacity in East
 Africa.                
 
 KENYA INSURANCE
 Kenya Reinsurance (KenyaRe)           posted a 23 percent jump in 2011 pretax
 profit on Monday, aided by growth in gross premiums.                
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 Shares in Ecobank Transnational Incorporated          rose 7.7 percent to help
 the GSE Composite index          snap a five-session loss as investors bet on
 first-quarter earnings due out in coming days, traders said.                  
 
 IVORY COAST BOND
 Ivory Coast plans to issue a 60 billion CFA franc ($120.81 million) three-year
 bond with a 6.0 percent coupon to raise funds for infrastructure projects, one
 of the lead managers said on Monday.                
 
 MALAWI INFLATION
 Malawi's consumer inflation quickened to 11.4 percent year-on-year in March
 from 10.9 percent in February, data from the  National Statistics Office (NSO)
 showed on Monday.
 
 ZAMBIA CURRENCY
 Zambia's kwacha currency will strengthen modestly over the coming year as
 copper prices stay strong despite disappointing Chinese economic growth, a
 Reuters poll showed on Monday.                  
 
 MOZAMBIQUE GAS
 Mozambique will buy 6 million gigajoules of gas from South African
 petrochemicals group Sasol          to bring cleaner energy to the country,
 the head of state-owned Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH) said on
 Monday.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.