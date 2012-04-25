African Markets - Factors to watch on April 25

NAIROBI, April 25 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *NAMIBIA - Namibia's monetary policy committee announces latest interest rate decision. The bank left the rate unchanged at 6.0 percent in February, saying its concerns over "frail" economic growth outweighed expectations that inflation would rise. *GHANA - Ghana statistics office releases the latest producer price inflation data. The annual producer price inflation rose to 16.14 percent in February from a revised 15.01 percent in January. *TANZANIA - Bank of Tanzania auctions of Treasury bills worth a total 70 billion shillings. *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions a two-year Treasury Bond worth 5 billion shillings and 91-day and 182-day Treasury bills worth a total 4 billion shillings. *UGANDA - Bank of Uganda auctions a three-year Treasury bond worth 100 billion shillings. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Wednesday as firm U.S. corporate earnings, signs of an improving U.S. housing market, and healthy demand for euro zone sovereign debt stoked risk appetite, while focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's meeting. WORLD OIL PRICES U.S. crude prices were higher on Wednesday, trading slightly below $104 a barrel, after industry data showing an unexpected draw on crude stocks and solid demand at European bond auctions allayed immediate fears about the euro zone's prospects hurting demand. SOUTH SUDAN, SUDAN CONFLICT South Sudan accused Sudan on Tuesday of mounting bombing raids on the newly independent country's oil-producing border region and President Salva Kiir said the latest hostilities amounted to a declaration of a war by his northern neighbour. Also, the U.N. Security Council demanded on Tuesday that Sudan immediately stop airstrikes on South Sudan and will consider in the coming days what further steps to take to stop clashes between the east African neighbors spiraling into war. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The rand touched its highest in almost three weeks against the dollar on Tuesday and was among the strongest-performing emerging currencies but government bonds edged up only slightly as some of the recent buoyant demand for local debt tapered off. Meanwhile, stocks edged up 0.5 percent, as shares of luxury good firm Richemont rose on strong Swiss watch exports, although gains were limited by declines in some recent gainers such as British American Tobacco . NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's Stock Exchange (NSE) signed a deal to adopt the Nasdaq X-Stream trading platform on Tuesday, and said it would aim to go live with it by the second quarter of 2013, part of a string of reforms to overhaul the bourse. NIGERIA BANKING Nigeria's United Bank for Africa (UBA) is considering merging its Zambian unit with one or more other local lenders to meet a new regulatory minimum capital of $100 million, its group chief executive said on Tuesday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling slipped on Tuesday after failing to break key resistance and traders expect it to stay under pressure due to month-end dollar demand from importers and expectations for a possible interest rate cut in May. It closed at 83.25/35 per dollar, slightly weaker than Monday's close of 83.15/25. The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index edged up 0.3 percent to 3,581.33 points, while the broader all-share index added 0.9 percent to finish at 77.91 points. A Reuters poll showed on Tuesday that the shilling was set to weaken as elections drew closer, with investors avoiding risk after violent uprisings killed more than 1,200 people in the last ballot five years ago. KENYA CAPITAL MARKETS REGULATOR The chief executive officer of Kenya's Capital Markets Authority (CMA) plans to leave her post at the end of June after one term of four years, it said on Tuesday. KENYA SOVEREIGN BOND Kenya expects to issue a sovereign bond in the 2013/14 fiscal year, the finance ministry said on Tuesday in a policy document on its borrowing plans sent to the International Monetary Fund. MOZAMBIQUE EXPLORATION Mozambique will launch another round of bidding for blocks in the southern part of the offshore Rovuma basin, near where Anadarko Petroleum and Eni have made gas discoveries, an official said on Tuesday. ZIMBABWE TELECOMS Zimbabwe's biggest telecommunications firm Econet Wireless reported an 20 percent jump in full-year earnings, driven by subscriber growth following a $184 million investment to expand its mobile phone network. ANGOLA NATURAL GAS EXPORTS Angola LNG is to start regular exports of liquefied natural gas in late June after shipping tests next month and will target non-U.S. buyers in Europe and Asia where prices are higher, oil minister Jose Botelho de Vasconcelos said on Tuesday.