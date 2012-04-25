FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit RSS
April 25, 2012 / 5:20 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on April 25

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 25 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 *NAMIBIA - Namibia's monetary policy committee announces latest interest rate
 decision. The bank left the rate unchanged at 6.0 percent in February, saying
 its concerns over "frail" economic growth outweighed expectations that
 inflation would rise.
 *GHANA - Ghana statistics office releases the latest producer price inflation
 data. The annual producer price inflation rose to 16.14 percent in February
 from a revised 15.01 percent in January.
 *TANZANIA - Bank of Tanzania auctions of Treasury bills worth a total 70
 billion shillings.
 *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions  a two-year Treasury Bond worth 5
 billion shillings and 91-day and 182-day Treasury bills worth a total 4
 billion shillings. 
 *UGANDA - Bank of Uganda auctions a three-year Treasury bond worth 100 billion
 shillings.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rose on Wednesday as firm U.S. corporate earnings, signs of an
 improving U.S. housing market, and healthy demand for euro zone sovereign debt
 stoked risk appetite, while focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's meeting.
                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 U.S. crude prices were higher on Wednesday, trading slightly below $104 a
 barrel, after industry data showing an unexpected draw on crude stocks and
 solid demand at European bond auctions allayed immediate fears about the euro
 zone's prospects hurting demand.                
 
 SOUTH SUDAN, SUDAN CONFLICT
 South Sudan accused Sudan on Tuesday of mounting bombing raids on the newly
 independent country's oil-producing border region and President Salva Kiir
 said the latest hostilities amounted to a declaration of a war by his northern
 neighbour.                
     Also, the U.N. Security Council demanded on Tuesday that Sudan immediately
 stop airstrikes on South Sudan and will consider in the coming days what
 further steps to take to stop clashes between the east African neighbors
 spiraling into war.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on      
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 The rand touched its highest in almost three weeks against the dollar on
 Tuesday and was among the strongest-performing emerging currencies but
 government bonds edged up only slightly as some of the recent buoyant demand
 for local debt tapered off.               
     Meanwhile, stocks edged up 0.5 percent, as shares of luxury good firm
 Richemont          rose on strong Swiss watch exports, although gains were
 limited by declines in some recent gainers such as British American Tobacco
         .                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's Stock Exchange (NSE) signed a deal to adopt the Nasdaq X-Stream
 trading platform on Tuesday, and said it would aim to go live with it by the
 second quarter of 2013, part of a string of reforms to overhaul the bourse.
                    
 
 NIGERIA BANKING
 Nigeria's United Bank for Africa (UBA)          is considering merging its
 Zambian unit with one or more other local lenders to meet a new regulatory
 minimum capital of $100 million, its group chief executive said on Tuesday.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        slipped on Tuesday after failing to break key
 resistance and traders expect it to stay under pressure due to month-end
 dollar demand from importers and expectations for a possible interest rate cut
 in May.
     It closed at 83.25/35 per dollar, slightly weaker than Monday's close of
 83.15/25. The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index         
 edged up 0.3 percent to 3,581.33 points, while the broader all-share index
         added 0.9 percent to finish at 77.91 points.                
     A Reuters poll showed on Tuesday that the shilling was set to weaken as
 elections drew closer, with investors avoiding risk after violent uprisings
 killed more than 1,200 people in the last ballot five years ago.
                
 
 KENYA CAPITAL MARKETS REGULATOR
 The chief executive officer of Kenya's Capital Markets Authority (CMA) plans
 to leave her post at the end of June after one term of four years, it said on
 Tuesday.                
 
 KENYA SOVEREIGN BOND
 Kenya expects to issue a sovereign bond in the 2013/14 fiscal year, the
 finance ministry said on Tuesday in a policy document on its borrowing plans
 sent to the International Monetary Fund.               
 
 MOZAMBIQUE EXPLORATION
 Mozambique will launch another round of bidding for blocks in the southern
 part of the offshore Rovuma basin, near where Anadarko Petroleum         and
 Eni          have made gas discoveries, an official said on Tuesday.
                
 
 ZIMBABWE TELECOMS
 Zimbabwe's biggest telecommunications firm Econet Wireless          reported
 an 20 percent jump in full-year earnings, driven by subscriber growth
 following a $184 million investment to expand its mobile phone network.
                
 
 ANGOLA NATURAL GAS EXPORTS
 Angola LNG is to start regular exports of liquefied natural gas in late June
 after shipping tests next month and will target non-U.S. buyers in Europe and
 Asia where prices are higher, oil minister Jose Botelho de Vasconcelos said on
 Tuesday.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

