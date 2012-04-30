FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on April 30
#Financial Services and Real Estate
April 30, 2012

African Markets - Factors to watch on April 30

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 KENYA - Expecting inflation data for April. The
 rate has been edging down since December, falling
 to 15.6 percent in March.
 UGANDA - Also expecting inflation data for April.
 The rate fell to 21.2 percent in March. 
 BOTSWANA - Expecting Bank of Botswana announcement
 of latest bank rate decision this week. The Bank
 left the bank rate unchanged at 9.5 percent in
 February.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rose on Monday as
 weaker-than-expected U.S. growth data left open
 the possibility for more monetary stimulus from
 the Federal Reserve, but trading was subdued with
 Japanese and Chinese markets closed.
                  
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude edged lower towards $119 per barrel on
 Monday as economic woes in developed economies
 stoked fears of lower fuel demand, although the
 prospect of a third round of monetary easing by
 the United States limited its decline.
                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 AFRICA DEBT PREVIEW
 Treasury bill auctions in Kenya and Uganda next
 week are likely to be well-received, with both
 countries' central banks also expected to announce
 interest rate decisions.                  
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African markets were closed on Friday for a
 public holiday.
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria sold a total of 140.61 billion naira
 ($893.33 million) in treasury bills ranging from
 three months to one year, with yields fell across
 the board after a heavy subscription by local and
 offshore investors.                
 * Nigeria's interbank lending rates eased to an
 average of 11.83 percent, from 14.50 percent.
                  
 
 NIGERIA ELECTRICITY
 Nigeria needs $15-$20 billion of investment over
 the next three years to buy and develop
 electricity assets, the Bureau of Public
 Enterprises (BPE) said, underlining the need to
 push forward with delayed power privatisation
 plans.                 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's shilling closed unchanged after the
 central bank drained liquidity to counter 
 lower dollar inflows from offshore investors put
 off by falling government debt yields.
                
 
 KENYA INFLATION
 Kenya's year-on-year inflation rate            
 which has fallen for four consecutive months 
 could ease further in April on a drop in food
 prices, but a sharp fuel price increase could
 prevent this, a Reuters survey showed.
                  
 
 EAST AFRICAN BREWERIES
 Kenya's East African Breweries Ltd.'s (EABL)
           Managing Director Seni Adetu will leave
 his post as of July 1 this year to head Guinness
 Nigeria Plc, the company said.                
 
 RWANDA BANK
 Bank of Kigali         , Rwanda's biggest bank by
 assets, plans to expand by opening limited banking
 facilities in Kenya and Uganda this year after
 increasing its foothold in its home central
 African country, it said.                
 
 GHANA CURRENCY
 Ghana's central bank said on Sunday it will
 reintroduce some short-term bills, change bank
 reserve requirements and require 100 percent cedi
 cover for vostro balances held at banks in order
 to help stabilize the local cedi currency.
                 
 
 ANGOLA PUBLIC FINANCES
 Angola's prudent fiscal and monetary policies have
 helped re-build foreign exchange reserves but the
 country must develop medium-term economic plans to
 protect itself from possible oil price drops, the
 IMF's representative in Luanda said.
                
 
 SUDAN-SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT
 South Sudan has told the United Nations it will
 pull all police out of a disputed region on its
 border with Sudan and is committed to halting all
 fighting with its northern neighbour, but Khartoum
 declared a state of emergency in some border
 areas.                  
 
 
 GUINEA-BISSAU COUP
 Soldiers in Guinea-Bissau released two leading
 politicians they had arrested in an April 12 coup
 and said on Friday they would accept the planned
 deployment to the country of over 600 soldiers
 from West African regional bloc ECOWAS.
                
 
 MAURITIUS TBILLS
 The weighted average yield on Mauritian 364-day
 Treasury bills edged down to 3.93 percent at an
 auction from 3.95 percent at the previous sale,
 the central bank said.                     
 
 
