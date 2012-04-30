African Markets - Factors to watch on April 30

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Expecting inflation data for April. The rate has been edging down since December, falling to 15.6 percent in March. UGANDA - Also expecting inflation data for April. The rate fell to 21.2 percent in March. BOTSWANA - Expecting Bank of Botswana announcement of latest bank rate decision this week. The Bank left the bank rate unchanged at 9.5 percent in February. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Monday as weaker-than-expected U.S. growth data left open the possibility for more monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve, but trading was subdued with Japanese and Chinese markets closed. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude edged lower towards $119 per barrel on Monday as economic woes in developed economies stoked fears of lower fuel demand, although the prospect of a third round of monetary easing by the United States limited its decline. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA DEBT PREVIEW Treasury bill auctions in Kenya and Uganda next week are likely to be well-received, with both countries' central banks also expected to announce interest rate decisions. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African markets were closed on Friday for a public holiday. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria sold a total of 140.61 billion naira ($893.33 million) in treasury bills ranging from three months to one year, with yields fell across the board after a heavy subscription by local and offshore investors. * Nigeria's interbank lending rates eased to an average of 11.83 percent, from 14.50 percent. NIGERIA ELECTRICITY Nigeria needs $15-$20 billion of investment over the next three years to buy and develop electricity assets, the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) said, underlining the need to push forward with delayed power privatisation plans. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling closed unchanged after the central bank drained liquidity to counter lower dollar inflows from offshore investors put off by falling government debt yields. KENYA INFLATION Kenya's year-on-year inflation rate which has fallen for four consecutive months could ease further in April on a drop in food prices, but a sharp fuel price increase could prevent this, a Reuters survey showed. EAST AFRICAN BREWERIES Kenya's East African Breweries Ltd.'s (EABL) Managing Director Seni Adetu will leave his post as of July 1 this year to head Guinness Nigeria Plc, the company said. RWANDA BANK Bank of Kigali , Rwanda's biggest bank by assets, plans to expand by opening limited banking facilities in Kenya and Uganda this year after increasing its foothold in its home central African country, it said. GHANA CURRENCY Ghana's central bank said on Sunday it will reintroduce some short-term bills, change bank reserve requirements and require 100 percent cedi cover for vostro balances held at banks in order to help stabilize the local cedi currency. ANGOLA PUBLIC FINANCES Angola's prudent fiscal and monetary policies have helped re-build foreign exchange reserves but the country must develop medium-term economic plans to protect itself from possible oil price drops, the IMF's representative in Luanda said. SUDAN-SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT South Sudan has told the United Nations it will pull all police out of a disputed region on its border with Sudan and is committed to halting all fighting with its northern neighbour, but Khartoum declared a state of emergency in some border areas. GUINEA-BISSAU COUP Soldiers in Guinea-Bissau released two leading politicians they had arrested in an April 12 coup and said on Friday they would accept the planned deployment to the country of over 600 soldiers from West African regional bloc ECOWAS. MAURITIUS TBILLS The weighted average yield on Mauritian 364-day Treasury bills edged down to 3.93 percent at an auction from 3.95 percent at the previous sale, the central bank said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on