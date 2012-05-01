FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on May 1
#Financial Services and Real Estate
May 1, 2012 / 6:00 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 1

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.	
    - - - - -	
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares inched up on Tuesday as Australia's
 larger-than-expected rate cut and firm Chinese
 factory data boosted Australian equities, but
 concerns about the U.S. economy and the euro zone
 capped prices in holiday-thinned trade.
                 
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held steady above $119 a barrel on
 Tuesday, with an expansion in China manufacturing
 helping to counter gloomier economic outlooks from
 the euro zone and the United States that could
 depress fuel demand.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
 South Africa's rand hit a near 4-week high against
 the dollar but later relinquished the gains to end
 slightly down in quiet trade after local data
 pointed to a hefty deficit on the trade account
 during the fist quarter of the year.  
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
 South African stocks rose slightly on Monday in
 the last trading session of the month, buoyed by
 financial and resource stocks such as diversified
 miner African Rainbow Minerals         .
                 
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian naira          firmed against the
 U.S. dollar on the interbank market, supported by
 speculation of planned dollar sales by two units
 of multinational oil companies and some banks
 selling down their position in anticipation of
 large month-end dollar flows.                  
 
 NIGERIA FOREX RESERVES
 Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves rose by 2.96
 percent on the month to $36.52 billion on April
 27, the highest level in more than one year, data
 from the central bank showed.                
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 A bomb blast struck a police chief's convoy in
 eastern Nigeria, killing 11 people, a witness and
 an official said, a day after attacks in other
 areas killed at least 19.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was flat against the
 dollar on Monday ahead of a key rate setting
 meeting on Thursday, with few prepared to place
 bets until they get a clear sense of direction for
 the central bank.                
 
 KENYA INFLATION
 Kenya's year-on-year inflation rate slowed in
 April to its lowest level since May last year,
 data showed on Monday, boosting the chances the
 central bank will trim its key lending rate soon. 
                
 
 KENYA RATES
 Kenya's central bank is likely to hold its key
 interest rate steady on Thursday because credit is
 still growing strongly and rising fuel prices
 still pose an inflation risk, analysts said.  
                 
 
 KENYA AIRWAYS
 Kenya Airways           posted a 5.2 percent rise
 in quarterly passenger numbers, helped by daily
 flights to South Sudan, with cargo up 4.1 percent
 in the January-March period.                
 
 UGANDA INFLATION
 Uganda's year-on-year inflation              fell
 for the second straight month in April to 20.3
 percent from a revised 21.1 percent, due to
 slowing food prices, the statistics office said.
                 
 
 ZAMBIA MAIZE
 Zambia's maize output declined by about 6 percent
 to 2.8 million tonnes in the 2011/2012 season from
 3 million tonnes last year, the agriculture
 minister said.                
 
 ANGOLA RATES
 Angola's central bank left its benchmark interest
 rate unchanged at 10.25 percent for the third
 straight month as it strives to meet its year-end
 inflation target of 10 percent, it said.
                
 
 GUINEA BISSAU COUP
 West African regional bloc ECOWAS slapped
 sanctions on Guinea-Bissau's military rulers and
 threatened to use force to dislodge them, after
 talks to restore constitutional order in the
 coup-stricken nation broke down.                 
 
 IVORY COAST INFLATION
 Year-on-year inflation in Ivory Coast fell to 0.6
 percent in March from 2.0 percent in February,
 figures from the National Statistics Institute
 showed.                 
 
 SOUTH SUDAN-SUDAN CONFLICT
 South Sudan said Sudanese war planes bombed an oil
 region in the newly independent state, a day after
 Khartoum declared a state of emergency in some
 border areas as tensions showed no signs of
 abating.                  
 
 MALAWI CURRENCY
 Malawi will devalue its kwacha currency to smooth
 negotiations with the International Monetary Fund,
 which is considering a request from the Southern
 African state for a new financing programme it
 needs to unlock aid.                
 
 MALI COUNTER-COUP
 Mali's military junta said on Tuesday it remained
 in control of key sites in and around the capital
 after an attempted counter-coup backed by
 foreigners, according to a message aired over
 state television.                
 
