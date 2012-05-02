FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on May 2
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
May 2, 2012 / 5:45 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 2

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 UGANDA - The central bank sets its interest rate
 for May after holding it at 21 percent last month.
 Year-on-year inflation slowed to 20.3 percent in
 April but a big jump in monthly food prices may
 prompt policymakers to be cautious. 
 MALI - Holds a cabinet meeting to discuss next
 steps in the transition back to democratic rule
 after the coup in March.
 KENYA - The central bank auctions 182-day Treasury
 bills worth 3 billions shillings.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares edged higher and the dollar recovered
 against the yen on Wednesday after strong U.S.
 factory activity data raised hopes that the
 world's biggest economy remained on a recovery
 track.                    
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude was steady above $119 a barrel on
 Wednesday, supported by positive manufacturing
 data from the United States and China that lifted
 hopes of higher oil demand at the world's top two
 energy consumers.                  
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS 
 South Africa's rand hit a near 4-week high against
 the dollar but later relinquished the gains to end
 slightly down in quiet trade after local data
 pointed to a hefty deficit on the trade account
 during the fist quarter of the
 year.               
 
 SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
 South African stocks rose slightly on Monday in
 the last trading session of the month, buoyed by
 financial and resource stocks such as diversified
 miner African Rainbow Minerals
         .               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian naira          firmed against the
 U.S. dollar on the interbank market, supported by
 speculation of planned dollar sales by two units
 of multinational oil companies and some banks
 selling down their position in anticipation of
 large month-end dollar flows.                  
 
 NIGERIA FOREX RESERVES
 Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves rose by 2.96
 percent on the month to $36.52 billion on April
 27, the highest level in more than one year, data
 from the central bank showed.                 
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Nigerian forces raided the hideout of Islamist
 militants in Kano on Tuesday, killing the
 suspected mastermind of an attack on Christian
 worshippers, in a gun battle that lasted several
 hours in the main northern city.                
 
 NIGERIA TELECOMS
 Nigerian telecoms infrastructure firm IHS         
 will conclude at least three separate deals with
 African operators this year to build and lease
 back 1,000 towers, its chief executive told
 Reuters.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was flat against the
 dollar on Monday ahead of a key rate setting
 meeting on Thursday, with few prepared to place
 bets until they get a clear sense of direction for
 the central bank.                 
 
 KENYA INFLATION
 Kenya's year-on-year inflation rate slowed in
 April to its lowest level since May last year,
 data showed on Monday, boosting the chances the
 central bank will trim its key lending rate soon.
                 
 
 KENYA RATES
 Kenya's central bank is likely to hold its key
 interest rate steady on Thursday because credit is
 still growing strongly and rising fuel prices
 still pose an inflation risk, analysts said.
                  
 
 KENYA TEA PRICES
 The average price of the top Kenyan tea grade
 inched down to $3.47 per kg at auction this week
 from $3.53 per kg at the previous sale, market
 participants said.                
 
 SOUTH SUDAN-SUDAN CONFLICT
 South Sudan accused Sudan of launching a ground
 attack in an oil region of the newly independent
 state on Tuesday and said it was preparing to
 strike back, in rising tension that shows no sign
 of abating.                  
 * China and Russia are resisting a Western push
 for the U.N. Security Council to threaten Sudan
 and South Sudan with sanctions.                
 * For a column on the conflict:                
 
 MALI COUNTER-COUP
 Soldiers from Mali's ruling junta foiled a
 counter-coup bid by presidential guardsmen on
 Tuesday, overrunning their base in the capital and
 fending off their assaults on the airport and the
 state broadcaster.                 
 
 GHANA COCOA
 Ghana's cocoa regulator Cocobod is investigating a
 shortfall of around 70,000 tonnes of beans between
 official cocoa purchases and its inventory after
 buyers reported inflated volumes, a Cocobod
 official told Reuters.                
 
 BURUNDI FOOD
 Burundi has suspended taxes on imported basic
 foods such as flour and oil to help citizens
 squeezed by a jump in living costs that has
 prompted strikes, its president said.
                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on
        
     For the latest base metals report click on
         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.