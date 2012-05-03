FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on May 3
#Financial Services and Real Estate
May 3, 2012 / 5:56 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 3

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 KENYA - The central bank meets to set its lending
 rate. It has left it unchanged at 18 percent since
 December, although analysts say easing is imminent
 after inflation moderated.
 * The central bank of Kenya will also auction 2
 billion shillings in 91-day Treasury bills.
 ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions 45,000 kwacha
 worth of 91-day T-bills, 50,000 kwacha in 182-day
 T-bills, 55,000 kwacha in 273-day T-bills and
 100,000 worth of 364-day T-bills.
 MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 273-day
 Treasury bills worth 400 million rupees.
 SENEGAL -  Heads of state from regional bloc
 ECOWAS meet to discuss a coup in Guinea-Bissau,
 and a counter-coup/transition in Mali.
 RWANDA - President Paul Kagame scheduled to hold a
 press conference in the morning hours.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares slipped on Thursday and the euro
 languished near a 2-week low after disappointing
 economic data from both sides of the Atlantic
 rekindled concerns about the strength of global
 growth.                  
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude steadied above $118 a barrel on
 Thursday, reflecting caution among investors ahead
 of a key U.S. employment report after dismal data
 from the United States to Europe renewed doubts
 about the state of the global economy.
                  
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
 South African government bonds rallied and yields
 fell on strong demand from foreign accounts but
 the rand weakened against the dollar, tracking a
 softer euro as data pointed to weak growth in that
 region.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
 South Africa's broad All-share index closed at a
 record high, as improving Chinese manufacturing
 data boosted appetite for Johannesburg-listed
 resource firms such as BHP Billiton         .
                
 
 NIGERIA CURRENCY
 The Nigerian naira          was stable on both the
 interbank market and at the official window as
 sales of about $194 million by two multinational
 oil companies to some lenders helped counter
 surging demand for dollars among importers.
                  
 
 NIGERIA TREASURY BILLS
 Nigeria plans to issue 145.05 billion naira
 ($922.12 million) in treasury bills ranging from
 3-month to 1-year maturities at its regular
 monthly debt auction next week, the central bank
 said.                 
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Islamist group Boko Haram released a video late on
 Tuesday celebrating its bombing of a Nigerian
 newspaper and warning of more attacks on local and
 foreign media if they published reports that were
 biased to the sect or insulting to Islam.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        slipped against the
 dollar as some investors bet on 
 a possible interest rate cut after a fall in
 inflation in April, while the benchmark share
 index edged down.                 
 
 KENYA TREASURY BILLS
 The average yield on Kenyan 182-day Treasury bills
            plunged nearly two percentage points at
 auction in a heavily oversubscribed sale after
 inflation slowed by more than expected in April.
                
 
 KENYA OIL
 The Kenyan government must share revenues from its
 newfound oil reserves with the communities in its
 impoverished north to avoid armed insurrections,
 the minister for the region said.                
 
 KENYA REMITTANCES
 Kenyans abroad sent home $106.2 million in March,
 the highest monthly amount since the central bank
 started releasing data on the flows in 2006, and
 48 percent up from the same month last year.  
                
 
 KENYA BOND-BUYING
 For the average Kenyan, buying government debt
 could soon be as simple as paying for groceries at
 the supermarket: that is, with the tap of a few
 buttons on their mobile phone.                
 
 UGANDA RATES
 Uganda's central bank held interest rates
              at 21 percent and put off any
 immediate easing, citing jumps in food prices, but
 promised it would make a fresh attempt to cut
 borrowing costs later in 2012.                
 
 GHANA CURRENCY
 Ghana's government expects the local cedi currency
 to stabilise by mid-May as its latest measures,
 including the re-introduction of short-term bills,
 kick-in, Finance Minister Kwabena Duffuor told
 Reuters.                
 
 SOUTH SUDAN-SUDAN CONFLICT
 The U.N. Security Council threatened Sudan and
 South Sudan with sanctions if the former civil war
 foes fail to halt an escalating conflict and
 resume talks within two weeks on a string of
 disputes over oil revenues and border demarcation.
                
 * Sudan said the Heglig oilfield, scene of intense
 fighting with South Sudan last month, has been
 repaired and has started pumping the oil that is
 the lifeblood of the north's economy.
                 
 
 MALI COUNTER-COUP
 Gunfire rang out in Mali's capital Bamako in the
 third day of clashes between the military junta
 and soldiers loyal to the ousted president,
 forcing residents to flee.                  
 
 
