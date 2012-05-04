FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on May 4
#Financial Services and Real Estate
May 4, 2012 / 6:01 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 4

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 RWANDA - The central bank sets its repo rate. The
 bank held its key lending rate at 7 percent at its
 last meeting in March because the inflation rate
 in the central African economy remained moderate.
 MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 364-day
 Treasury bills worth 500 million rupees.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares fell for a second successive day on
 Friday as another batch of lacklustre U.S. data
 stoked concerns that the recovery in the world's
 biggest economy is faltering.                  
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held above $116 on Friday ahead of a
 key U.S. payrolls report, with the benchmark
 poised for its steepest weekly fall since December
 due to concerns over the health of the global
 economy and easing supply disruption fears.
                  
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 The Ghanaian cedi's four-month decline could soon
 come to an end as measures introduced by the
 central bank begin to take effect, the west
 African nation's finance minister told Reuters
 this week.                    
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 AFRICA FDI
 Africa received its largest ever share of global
 foreign direct investment in 2011, but potential
 investors without a business presence in the
 continent still view it as "the least attractive
 investment destination in the world", Ernst &
 Young said.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
 Yields on South African government bonds fell as
 prices were buoyed by offshore buying, helping to
 support the local rand currency in an otherwise
 gloomy global environment.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
 South African share prices eased from a record
 high in the previous session led by gold mining
 stocks such as Harmony          and investors will
 be watching employment statistics out of the
 United States for direction.                
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Gunmen threw bombs and opened fire on a cattle
 market in remote northeastern Nigeria, killing at
 least 60 people, a spokesman for Yobe state
 governor said, an attack whose motives remain
 unknown.                 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        looked set for a period
 of relative stability against the dollar after the
 central bank said it was keeping its benchmark on
 hold for a fifth straight month.                
 
 KENYA RATES
 Kenya's central bank held its benchmark lending
 rate at 18 percent for a fifth month in a row as
 expected, saying lingering price pressures still
 needed to be squeezed out of the economy. 
                  
 
 KENYA BANKS
 South Africa's FirstRand Bank          plans to
 acquire a mid-sized Kenyan bank when the
 opportunity arises to boost its presence in the
 largest economy in one of the fastest-growing
 regions on the continent, its Africa head said.  
                
 
 ZIMBABWE MEDIA CRACKDOWN
 Zimbabwe on Thursday threatened a crackdown on the
 media over what it called sensational and
 inaccurate reporting, following  stories over the
 health of 88-year-old President Robert Mugabe. 
                
 
 BOTSWANA RATES
 Botswana's central bank left its main lending rate
 unchanged at 9.5 percent on Thursday, saying
 maintaining rates would be conducive to its medium
 term 3-6 percent inflation target.                
 
 MAURITIUS INFLATION
 Mauritius' annual average inflation rate will slow
 to 4.7 percent by the end of the year, although
 high oil prices mean that figure could rise, the
 central bank said.                 
 
 SOUTH SUDAN-SUDAN CONFLICT
 Sudan and South Sudan's armies, who have been
 clashing along their disputed border for weeks,
 said the frontier was calm after both accepted a
 U.N.-backed African Union plan to cease fire.
                 
 
 ECOWAS COUPS
 West African leaders warned military juntas in
 Mali and Guinea Bissau that further defiance of
 the 15-nation bloc's decisions would not be
 tolerated but stopped short of deploying troops to
 both countries.                  
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on
        
     For the latest base metals report click on
         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

